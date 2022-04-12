Mendocino Farms Brings More Fresh Flavor to Downtown Houston with New Two Allen Center Location

Fast-Casual Celebrates with "Moo Allen Center" Development Takeover, Free Entrée Offer

What's the news? Mendocino Farms , the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is opening a new location at Two Allen Center (1200 Smith Street, Suite 130) on Tuesday, April 26. The brand's second downtown Houston restaurant, it is also its fifth in the city.

Why is this important? As Houstonians continue to return to the office, Mendocino Farms aims to reimagine the workday meal with its new Two Allen Center restaurant, finding the crossover between a convenient, yet flavorful food experience with its signature salads, sandwiches, grain bowls and more.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, Mendocino Farms is taking over Two Allen Center on April 26, renaming it "Moo Allen Center" as a nod to the brand's blue cow mascot and bringing its signature "Eat Happy" spirit to the building. Locals can receive a free entrée when they create a My Mendo account and select "Houston-Two Allen Center" as their favorite location before opening day. The offer includes a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.

"We are always looking to better serve our existing communities, and our Two Allen Center location was built with professionals in mind as more return to downtown," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "With our diverse menu satisfying any culinary craving, we look forward to welcoming Two Allen Center tenants to our new restaurant, whether they are grabbing a bite with coworkers, seeking a quick pick up or delivery option, or feeding a crowd with our catering spreads."

Rooted in a desire to better the communities it serves, Mendocino Farms is donating 50% of opening day sales to Bike MS and The National Multiple Sclerosis Society in support of Houstonians competing in the upcoming Texas MS 150 race to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

What's good to eat? Known for bringing together unexpected flavor combinations that wow, Mendocino Farms' menu features vibrant flavors in the form of hearty sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and more. Embark on a culinary adventure to Thailand with the Thai Mango Salad, a fan favorite featuring shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, Napa cabbage and kale slaw, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon and carrots, scallions, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing. For those craving a best-selling classic, try the "Not So Fried" Chicken Sandwich, made with shaved, roasted chicken breast, Mendo's signature krispies, herb aioli, mustard pickle slaw, tomatoes and pickled red onions on toasted ciabatta with a side of tangy mustard barbeque sauce or mustard pickle remoulade.

How/where can I get it? Dine-in, order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pick up or delivery, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Delivery is available through third-party partners including UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates. Mendocino Farms also offers crowd-pleasing catering options for workplace gatherings and other celebratory moments.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 45 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com.

