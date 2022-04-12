SOLNA, Sweden, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bonds entail an extension of the existing sustainability-linked bond program, which matures on November 30, 2026. The interest rate on the bonds now issued is variable and is based on 3-month Stibor plus 1.48 percentage points. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance loans.

Similar to the previously issued sustainability-linked bonds, the new bonds will be listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List.

The sustainability-linked bonds are issued under Loomis' MTN program and under Loomis' Sustainability-Linked Financial Framework, which was published on Loomis' website in November 2021.

Nordea and Danske Bank jointly acted as issuing institutions for the completed issue.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

April 12, 2022

CONTACT:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3544800/1563219.pdf Loomis AB issues SEK 300 million of Sustainability-Linked Bonds

View original content:

SOURCE Loomis AB