Ivy Rehab Network Continues to Expand with 12 New Clinics in Q1 2022

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy, continues to expand its market-leading footprint in the first quarter of 2022 with the addition of 12 outpatient clinics through a partnership and the strategic opening of new clinics.

Ivy Rehab continues its aggressive growth strategy with one primary goal in mind: serving more patients and communities. The Network prioritizes providing easy access to high-quality care with a streamlined focus on creating an unparalleled patient experience. Staffed with experts in their field, each facility offers quick access to appointments and telehealth options.

Ivy Rehab opened new physical therapy facilities throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania:

West Hartford, CT

Somerset, NJ

Long Island City, NY

Port Washington, NY

Southampton , NY

Berwyn, PA

Two new pediatric physical, occupational, and speech therapy locations:

Tecumseh, MI

Baldwin Place, NY

One clinic dedicated to pediatric Applied Behavioral Analysis, ABA:

Tecumseh, MI

The first partnership of 2022 with MOST Physical Therapy in the Hudson Valley of New York also added three clinics to the Ivy Rehab portfolio:

Hopewell , NY

Millbrook, NY

Rhinebeck, NY

"As Ivy Rehab continues its mission to provide more communities with leading therapy services, we will strategically grow by opening new best-in-class facilities and establishing new partnerships with strong clinical teams. In 2022, we will pursue new markets and extend our footprint while introducing a diversified service line," said Troy Bage, COO for Ivy. "As the demand increases for physical, occupational, speech, and ABA services, we will actively create opportunities to provide high-quality care to more patients throughout the nation."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

