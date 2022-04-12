InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Physical Therapy Accessory (MTN-3667)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and custom way to massage and apply hot and cold therapy to the muscles when on-the-go or engaging in other tasks," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the P T 2 GO. My design offers a drug-free method of treating sore muscles."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention offers a portable way to provide physical therapy and rehabilitation to arm or leg muscles. In doing so, it helps to relieve pain and pressure. It also could improve blood flow in the limbs. As a result, it enhances comfort. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for physical therapists and individuals who experience pain or muscle weakness in the limbs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3667, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp