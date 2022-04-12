SURREY, BC , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the Company's representatives will be participating at the following upcoming conferences:

INEO to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Retail Industry Conferences (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.) (PRNewswire)

10th Annual Scottsdale Capital Event



Date: April 22-23, 2022

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Link: https://cem.ca/conference/scottsdale-capital-event-2022/

Greg Watkin, Founder and Chairman, and Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO, will discuss an overview of INEO's progress, including the development of the INEO Welcoming Network and the Company's global partnership with Prosegur. The conference introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled 1-on-1 meetings and networking activities.

Retail Asset Protection Conference 2022



Date: April 25-27, 2022

Location: Orlando, Florida

Link: https://www.rila.org/conferences/retail-asset-protection-conference

Booth: Florida Exhibition Halls A-F – Booth 1807 (Prosegur Security)

Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO, will be attending the conference and INEO will be showcased in the Prosegur Security booth where a demo of the Welcoming System will be on display. INEO is quickly becoming recognized as a leading innovator in the retail technology sector. Hosted by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), the Retail Asset Protection Conference features retailer-led breakouts and round tables, inspiring Keynotes and general sessions.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to retailers. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit: www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

