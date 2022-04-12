EX.CO Acquires Machine-Learning Company Bibblio to Expand Website Personalization Capabilities for Brands, Publishers, and E-commerce Businesses

Transaction will allow EX.CO customers to hyper-personalize video and interactive experiences with a click of a button

NEW YORK , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO - The Experience Company, the world's leading content experience platform powering billions of personalized interactions around the web, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Bibblio, a machine-learning technology company with AI-driven recommendation capabilities. The acquisition of Bibblio is EX.CO's second acquisition within the past 12 months and will allow the company to provide the most sophisticated, personalized video, interactive experiences, and product recommendation solutions to brands, publishers, and e-commerce businesses.

"Companies cannot continue to deliver the same experience to different types of website visitors if they want to improve their conversion rates," said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO at EX.CO. "This acquisition of Bibblio allows us to scale our technology and propel businesses into a new era of hyper-personalization so they can easily tailor their digital properties with dynamic content to create unique experiences."

In addition to launching targeted, interactive experiences for different audience segments, EX.CO's customers will now be able to surface contextual videos and AI-driven product recommendations. The EX.CO platform will deliver insights indicating how each audience segment responds to specific content, arming businesses with the information they need to offer a truly relevant experience to their visitors.

"It feels like fate to be joining forces with EX.CO," said Mads Holmen, co-founder and CEO at Bibblio. "We share a vision to bring technology to fruition that solves a major gap in the market between acquiring site visitors and achieving desired business outcomes. Together, we're able to provide businesses with rich, interactive experiences powered by advanced personalization that are easy to deploy on your site and make an instant impact."

Founded in 2014, Bibblio has built one of the most comprehensive recommendation engines on the web. Bibblio has focused on building easy-to-use, machine-learning-based technologies that any business could significantly benefit from using. Bibblio's robust client base has encompassed several different verticals including publishing, commerce, education, government, and other companies trying to engage their users deeper and return the investment on user acquisition.

About EX.CO

EX.CO is the world's leading content experience platform powering billions of personalized interactions around the web. Founded in 2012, EX.CO reimagines how brands, publishers, and other small and medium-sized businesses engage with their audiences across their digital properties to drive meaningful growth. EX.CO's always-on, codeless, dynamic experiences are trusted by clients such as ALEX AND ANI, Audi, CBSi, Hearst, MLB, Nasdaq, Refinery29, Sky News, ViacomCBS, VICE, and Ziff Davis.

Headquartered in New York City with employees located around the world, EX.CO is backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firsttime. For more information, visit ex.co .

