Everi Holdings Inc. Partners with Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort to Provide Casino Guests with Crypto-to-Cash Solution

D'IBERVILLE, Miss. and LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced its subsidiary, Everi Payments Inc., is now live with a leading solution for the liquidity of crypto currencies, B4U Financial, at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort ("Scarlet Pearl") on Mississippi's Gulf Coast.

Through Everi's financial access solutions, the B4U Financial crypto currency solution allows casino patrons the ability to convert digital currency into cash. Additional integration capabilities include casino operators' ability to track the disbursement of cash through the B4U API to the owners' existing systems in real time. This capability is enhanced by Everi's real-time monitoring tools and remote diagnostics features, which provide greater uptime with quicker response and resolve times.

"Providing new, alternative ways to fund a patron's casino experience is crucial in the age of digital currency. Combining B4U Financial's solution with Everi's ATMs and, in the future, additional financial access solutions at Scarlet Pearl, furthers our collective goal of being able deliver an enhanced and seamless patron experience," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "We continually evaluate advanced technologies that can add new capabilities to our 'Digital Neighborhood,' and our ability to integrate with the B4U Financial crypto solution meets this criterion by enabling us to further diversify the types of financial transactions we can offer to casino guests."

Located in D'Iberville, Mississippi, the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort continues to invest in the existing casino and improve amenities to better serve all customers. Scarlet Pearl's partnership with Everi dates back to the casino's opening in 2015, with the installation of a full suite of financial and loyalty products and services, as well as electronic gaming machines.

"Scarlet Pearl's collaboration with Everi allows our guests a new way to fund their experience, as we continue our focus on setting high standards for player convenience and engagement," Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas said. "We are dedicated to delivering innovative experiences, and we are excited to be the first casino in Mississippi to introduce this new feature for our guests."

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort ( scarletpearlcasino.com ) is located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in D'Iberville, MS. The award-winning hotel resort has a 300-room hotel and a gaming floor with over 800 slots and video poker machines, 36 table games, and the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook. Recently, the property opened Orchid Room, Elevated Gaming, a VIP experience for high-limit players. The complex features multiple restaurants, a 36-hole miniature golf course, an event center, and a luxurious pool. The casino opened in D'Iberville, MS, December 9, 2015.

