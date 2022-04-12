CathWorks Joins Forces With Quest International To Scale Technical Service Operations

IRVINE, Calif. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest International, a global technical service support provider to OEMs, and CathWorks, an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the Healthcare space, announced a strategic partnership. Quest has been selected to support post-sale technical services for CathWorks' fast-growing FFRangio™ install base. Thanks to Quest's diverse, world-class technical service infrastructure and stringent quality standards, CathWorks selected Quest International as their preferred technical service delivery partner. CathWorks plans to leverage Quest's capabilities to accelerate its commercial efforts and technical service capabilities while expanding its geographic footprint. In this partnership, CathWorks will be utilizing Quest's turn-key field services, as well as depot and logistical services, allowing CathWorks' to focus on rapidly expanding adoption of its innovative Wire-free and drug-free 3D FFR guidance.

"Scaling Quest's depot, field, and supply chain logistics services for companies of all sizes and types has always been one of our key differentiators. Quest is an ideal partner for innovative companies like CathWorks as our comprehensive technical service offerings will allow them to focus on innovation and commercializing the next generation of segment-defining products," said Shawn Arshadi, President & CEO of Quest International.

"Selecting the right service partner for our FFRangioTM System was critical to our business plan for 2022 and beyond. Ultimately, Quest was selected because of their existing ISO quality guidelines that allowed CathWorks to have the assurance of a mature Quality Management System to govern its operation. In addition, the ability to easily scale up and meet our customer support needs was the most critical aspect for us," said Ramin Mousavi, President & CEO of CathWorks.

Orange County, California has long been a hotbed of innovative companies, especially in Medical Technology and life sciences. Both Quest and CathWorks were connected through OCTANE OC, a convening organization of the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem by connecting people, resources, and capital. Having been headquartered in Irvine for over 40 years, Quest International has embraced this proximity to other local companies like CathWorks, to foster further development and innovation from the ground up.

About Quest International

Quest International is a leading global post-sales service support partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries, including healthcare, industrial, aviation, and government, as well as an IT managed services provider for businesses both large and small. Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest dedicatedly meets the needs of their customers with a comprehensive suite of services and solutions. Follow our LinkedIn (Quest International) for weekly updates on our business, and go to our website www.questinc.com for more information about what we could do for your company.

About CathWorks

CathWorks is the leader in digital health innovations that can improve patients' lives globally. The CathWorks FFRangio™ System combines advanced computational science and artificial intelligence, transforming how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated by providing physicians access to objective intraprocedural non-invasive and drug-free FFR and physiology guidance that is practical for every case. For more information, visit www.cath.works and follow on Twitter @CathWorks.

