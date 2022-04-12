Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2022.
The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 27. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
1st Quarter
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
86
747
1
767
5
777
3
787
—
Total
95
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
7
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
15
CH-47 Chinook (New)
4
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
3
F-15 Models
1
F/A-18 Models
4
KC-46 Tanker
4
P-8 Models
3
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
