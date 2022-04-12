Blue Water & National Land Lease Capital Announce the Acquisition of New Property in Virginia's Historic Triangle

Outdoor hospitality leader takes on operations of River's Rest Marina and Resort in partnership with National Land Lease Capital

OCEAN CITY, Md., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water, a Maryland-based outdoor hospitality specialist, continues its rapid expansion with the recent appointment of operational lead at River's Rest Marina and Resort in Charles City, Virginia in partnership with National Land Lease Capital. Blue Water, in partnership with NLLC, took control of the property on April 1st upon substantial completion of the newly renovated resort. NLLC acquired the property in 2019 via a foreclosure auction and quickly undertook a complete renovation, expansion, and rezoning of the property, which entailed expanding and improving its amenities by adding new RV sites, Inn renovations, a dog park, renovation of the marina, and expanding the playground.

As a premier picturesque waterfront destination for travelers in the Williamsburg area, River's Rest was a natural addition to the Blue Water portfolio in partnership with NLLC. The resort contains a 16.5-acre family-friendly environment connected to a 68-boat slip marina on the Chickahominy River. Guests can enjoy water sports and fishing on the river or spend time relaxing in the pool that is near the marina and resort's on-site restaurant, The Blue Heron. The resort is also near many attractions, including Colonial Williamsburg, Busch Gardens, and the Historic Triangle of Jamestown, Yorktown, and Williamsburg.

River's Rest offers guests 126 seasonal RV sites and three tiny homes to stay in, for a total of 129 sites. Visitors can also stay at The Inn at River's Rest, with 21 rooms to choose from including waterfront views and some pet-friendly and handicap-accessible accommodations. The resort will continue to host the Carefree Boat Club, which will have four slips and boats on site. While the club is a membership-only platform, two of their boats will be available for rent to River's Rest guests based on availability, including their popular sunset cruise boat. The boat will continue to be captained by Carefree Boat Club and includes a bar available for guests.

"This new addition fits right in with Blue Water's rapidly growing portfolio and our passion for waterfront recreation," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO. "Centrally located to popular destinations and steeped in history, this resort is one that families will want to return to year after year. River's Rest is a perfect addition to our unique brand of exceptional guest experiences as we continue to position Blue Water at the forefront of the outdoor hospitality industry."

There will be a grand opening event at the resort on Thursday, April 14th, which will include a ribbon-cutting, community open house, music, balloons, hors d'oeuvres, a raffle/giveaway for a weekend stay and dinner gift card, and stations with staff for the press and community to ask questions.

"River's Rest was built in true partnership with Charles City County," said Yogi Singh, Partner NLLC. We were thrilled with the community's response and commend the County's residents and officials for recognizing that the outdoor hospitality industry is rapidly expanding and provides jobs, revenue, opportunities for outdoor access and brings tourism to their doorstep. We are proud of what we have built and know it will be an asset to the community now and in the future."

To learn more and to book a stay, visit https://www.riversrestresort.com/.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

About National Land Lease Capital:

NLLC is a real estate development company specializing in the acquisition, development, management, and repositioning of real estate assets in the outdoor hospitality sector. The firm utilizes a broad base of capital partnerships and prides itself on creating value and direct access to the sector in fund management, strategic joint ventures, and other unique platforms for institutions, investment managers, family offices, and ultra-high net worth individuals and organizations. To learn more, visit nl-lc.com.

