Berlin Packaging Strengthens European Presence with Acquisition of Panvetri

Acquisition expands the company's wine and olive oil offering

MILAN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of Panvetri, a family-owned supplier of glass and metal packaging for the wine and olive oil industries.

Berlin Packaging Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berlin Packaging) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Modugno (Bari) in southern Italy, Panvetri serves a wide range of wine estates, cooperative wineries, oil mills, and food manufacturers, mainly in the Apulia and Basilicata regions. In addition to wine and olive oil bottles, Panvetri's portfolio includes beer, spirits, and sparkling wine bottles, olive oil cans, food jars, and closures. With its strong local presence and established sales team, Berlin Packaging can help Panvetri expand its product offerings.

"Italy is a key country for the wine and olive oil industries, and Panvetri enriches our presence and expands our coverage of southern Italy," said Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging EMEA.

"We are proud to join Berlin Packaging and bring our experience in southern Italy to the rest of the company. We are also keen to expand our product portfolio with Berlin Packaging's unique shapes and sizes that will now be available to our customers," said Alessandro Pantaleo, CEO of Panvetri.

"This acquisition is another testament to our commitment to growth in Europe. Panvetri strengthens our already robust presence in Italy and furthers our position as a leader in Italian food and beverage packaging," said Bill Hayes, Global CEO of Berlin Packaging.

This is the 20th acquisition that Berlin Packaging has completed in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) since 2016 and its 1st acquisition in EMEA in 2022.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

Please visit BerlinPackaging.com and BerlinPackaging.eu for more information.

