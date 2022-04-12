Advyzon Launches Quantum® Rebalancer

New trading and rebalancing tool now available to all financial advisors and Advyzon users

CHICAGO , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advyzon, a comprehensive technology platform and portfolio management solution for financial advisors and investment managers, today announced that the Advyzon Quantum® Rebalancer is now available to all financial advisors and Advyzon users. Quantum is a powerful, in-house trading and rebalancing tool and is the latest feature seamlessly integrated into the award-winning Advyzon platform.

Advyzon and Shareholders Service Group Announce New Data-Sharing IntegrationAdvisors who work with SSG now have access to Advyzon’s all-in-one, cloud-based platform (PRNewswire)

The Advyzon Quantum® Rebalancer is now live and full-featured after being beta tested extensively beginning in Feb. 2021

"We're very excited to finally launch Quantum to the financial services community, which is now live and full-featured after being beta tested extensively beginning in February 2021," said John Mackowiak, Chief Business Development Officer at Advyzon. "It's an important component of our platform that our team has been working on and finetuning for years, and we're confident that it will improve the portfolio management process for Advyzon users and advisors everywhere."

Advyzon's cloud-based platform combines portfolio management, customizable performance reporting, trading and rebalancing, client web portals, client relationship management (CRM), client billing, and document storage, making it easy for advisors to run their financial planning and investment advisory firms while managing their client accounts with efficiency and ease. Advyzon is currently serving over 1,100 advisory firms.

"We have a very advisor-centric focus when we build our technology," said Dirk Pearson, Chief Product Officer at Advyzon. "We've spent a great deal of time getting things to work, but we've maintained our focus on making our products actually fun to use as well. That comes with a very intentional design in order to maximize the fully integrated data experience in Advyzon – from CRM, to billing, to portfolio accounting, and now rebalancing as well. So we needed to develop things with a real thoughtfulness towards the advisors that we're servicing, and Quantum really embodies that product initiative all the way around."

To develop Quantum, the Advyzon team took a hands-on approach, working with advisors to optimize functionality on both initial portfolio construction as well as rebalancing technology. Quantum was initially rolled out to a small, select group of Advyzon advisors about a year ago, ramping up to about 100 users over the course of the past year in order to gain valuable feedback used to enhance and optimize the application, ultimately making it as robust as possible for even the most sophisticated rebalancer users.

"We have been using Advyzon as our portfolio management system for the last couple of years and were thrilled to start using Quantum for trading and rebalancing," said Alyssa Phillips, Chief Operating Officer of HCR Wealth Advisors, a wealth management firm based in Los Angeles that manages approximately $1.5 billion. "Being able to manage our models at scale and take advantage of automated monitoring tools all within the same system not only provides a more streamlined approach to portfolio management, but it saves us the effort (and heartache) of managing third-party applications and maneuvering system integration issues. Leveraging the Quantum dashboards and interactive alerts allows our investment team to stay well informed about variances and opportunities, providing our clients with an even higher level of service than ever before."

ADVYZON QUANTUM® FEATURES AND CAPABILITIES

The Advyzon Quantum® Rebalancer provides powerful trading and rebalancing capabilities with multiple rebalance and tactical trade tools supporting a variety of different objectives, including location optimization, cash management, and tax-loss harvesting. Customizable trade preferences, robust model management capabilities, and automated monitoring and processing tools give financial advisors the power to streamline portfolio management and optimize for client goals at scale. In addition, the experience and data from Quantum is fully integrated within the Advyzon ecosystem, including trade/data flows, tasks, alerts, workflows, compliance tracking, asset classes, models, and rebalance actions.

Advyzon users now have the ability to rebalance full portfolios, out-of-balance positions, individual holdings, and model sleeves, as well as use directed trade capabilities to swap out positions, reallocate positions, and close positions – all within dedicated trade workflows. In addition, Quantum incorporates household rebalancing capabilities where advisors can manage households to a single model, leveraging Quantum's automated asset location and tax optimization. Quantum includes sub-household groups as well, which leverages similar principles as household rebalancing, but allows advisors to specifically target sub-groups inside a household – for example, taxable and non-taxable accounts managed to separate firm models.

Quantum also includes robust modeling capabilities, including security models, model of models (e.g., blended security models), allocation models (tiered models using a combination of allocation and sleeve), and advanced model position customization and preferences (min/max, alternatives, tax-loss harvesting, etc.). As for cash management, Quantum allows advisors to define cash targets in models or set global defaults, customize client-specific cash needs and recurring schedules, and manage one-time or ongoing cash distributions with Cash Reserve settings per each account/portfolio.

Quantum uses advanced trade logic and optimization, including household asset location optimization, and includes maximized "end wealth" optimization options, considering tax, time horizons, targeted asset classes, bands, band tolerance, and more to suggest an optimized, preferred allocation within model parameters. Quantum currently has FIX trading connections established with TD Ameritrade, Schwab, and Fidelity, and Trade Files creation is established with TD Ameritrade, Schwab, Fidelity, Pershing, Raymond James, and Interactive Brokers.

In addition, trade orders that reach the end of Quantum's trading workflow are included in rebalance calculations to estimate cash available for trading and positions for rebalancing. Executed orders are reconciled against Advyzon's direct daily activity transmission from the custodian to confirm when orders have reached the Advyzon accounting database.

Advisors also have many capabilities from a permissions and restrictions standpoint: they can create different trading roles to ensure that specific users can only execute limited parts of the full trade workflow (e.g., a user can create trade proposals but cannot approve trades) and can also establish a compliance trail with audit tracking. As for reporting, advisors can leverage Advyzon's rebalance summary report for client document file and web portal transfer. In the client activity history, Quantum will log a record for executed rebalances, which will be included in their CRM and timeline.

Advyzon will host a webinar to show all of the features and capabilities of Quantum on Wednesday, April 27th at 10:30am CT. Interested parties can click here to register.

In addition, Mackowiak and Pearson were recently interviewed on the Swift Chats video interview series, discussing Quantum in more detail and its addition to the Advyzon platform – please click here to watch the video interview.

Advyzon Quantum® is now live and available to all advisors and current Advyzon users. To learn more, please visit www.Advyzon.com/Features.

ABOUT ADVYZON

Advyzon provides comprehensive, intuitive, cloud-based, wealth management technology for independent financial advisors and registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Advyzon tech platform combines portfolio management, customizable performance reporting, trading and rebalancing, client web portals, client relationship management (CRM), client billing, and document storage. A team of entrepreneurs led by CEO Hailin Li, Ph.D., CFA®, Advyzon strives to innovate in strategic and useful ways. Financial advisors inspire their innovation and integrations, and their exceptional technology and unmatched service exist to improve the advisor experience – whether it's via portfolio and firm management or client relationships and growth. To learn more about Advyzon, visit www.Advyzon.com.

Media Contact:

Jonny Swift

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

JonnySwift@ImpactCommunications.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advyzon