Abbott Senior Medical Director joins Nutromics as inaugural Chief Medical Officer

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian and US MedTech start-up Nutromics (Nutromics or the Company), a global leader in DNA-based biosensors, today announced that Dr Agim Beshiri, most recently Senior Medical Director at Abbott Laboratories, has joined the organisation as its inaugural Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr Beshiri is an accomplished senior medical device executive with special expertise in developing and implementing diagnostics research for biomarkers and has supported over 900 publications in Cardiology, Infectious Disease, and Oncology. Dr. Beshiri was most recently a Senior Medical Director at Abbott Laboratories, a MedTech leader valued at over $200 billion and known for its Freestyle Libre and Lingo biosensors. He has over 20 years of experience in the diagnostic space and specialises in lab medicine, and internal medicine.

Commenting on the hire, co-founder and co-CEO Hitesh Mehta said "Medical Affairs is a critical function for all life sciences companies. So, when we decided to hire for this role we invested in a global search for a true CMO who would challenge us and ensure we stay true to our values, whilst developing and commercialising an extraordinary technology. In each of our meetings with Dr. Beshiri we found that he was aligned with Nutromics' vision and values, the most critical deciding factor."

Hitesh continues "Dr. Beshiri is a world-class hire and a fantastic start in our US hiring drive. Having him join Nutromics is a testament to the potential of our technology, especially in its ability to close major gaps in unmet clinical needs. This is one of many big achievements we have planned for 2022!"

Based in the United States (US), Dr Beshiri will be leading the charge on Nutromics' medical research, regulatory engagement, clinical development, and hospital partnerships. "I am excited to play my part in transforming Nutromics' innovative technology into a clinically implementable technology in a clinician's hands. This will drive both improved patient management by clinicians as well as improved outcomes because continuous monitoring has been missing from the diagnostics space in the last 50 years", he said.

Chief Medical Officer Role - Context

This is a key hire for Nutromics as the company will imminently commence its first-in-human clinical studies for its novel biosensors. Nutromics is developing DNA-based wearables that will provide continuous and real time data for multiple molecular targets, starting with the antibiotic vancomycin. For this first market, Nutromics will ensure that patients get the right dose at the right time, thus avoiding life-threatening complications. Nutromics' DNA-enabled technology promises to create a world with zero preventable deaths by providing personalised and timely molecular insights for a myriad of diseases.

About Nutromics

Founded in 2017 by co-CEOs Peter Vranes and Hitesh Mehta, Nutromics has a mission to revolutionise healthcare through Continuous Molecular Monitoring (CMM), with a vision for a world with zero preventable deaths through personalized and timely molecular insights.

Nutromics is developing a world-first medical wearable device (patch) comprised of two technologies: a microneedle array that provides pain-free access to interstitial fluid, just under the skin, and DNA sensor technology applied to the microneedle tips, streaming molecular insights converted into electrical signal and sent to clinicians via Bluetooth.

Nutromics will complete world-first in-human clinical studies of its first DNA sensors in 2022, as well as its integrated alpha prototype device. FDA approval of the Company's first product, a continuous monitor for the IV antibiotic vancomycin is planned for 2025, with a pipeline of new DNA sensors and products also under development.

