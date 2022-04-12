5WPR Announces Expansion of SaaS PR Practice

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their dedicated software as a service (SaaS) public relations practice as a result of increased interest within the space.

The practice, led by a team of professionals possessing a deep understanding of the market, is skilled at navigating and understanding the conversations and trends surrounding SaaS, allowing clients in the space optimum opportunities.

"5W embraces the complexities and challenges that come with elevating SaaS clients, many of whom are leaders in the space," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our team has been successful at raising the profiles of SaaS clients for years and have been ranked as a leading PR SaaS practice within the U.S. due to our deep understanding and personal connections with tech media."

Public Relations services offered to SaaS clients include media relations, targeted outreach to industry publications, content creation, digital media campaigns, speaking opportunities, as well as strategic messaging and positioning.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

