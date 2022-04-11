Radio Systems Names Rob Candelino as New Chief Executive Officer

Candelino will Succeed Willie Wallace, Who Has Retired

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Systems Corporation, a leading innovator in the companion pet health and safety market, today announced that Rob Candelino has been named its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 16, 2022.

(PRNewswire)

Mr. Candelino is a seasoned, people-centric leader who joins Radio Systems after a distinguished 25-year tenure at Unilever, where he held various leadership roles across product categories and functions, including Sales, Marketing, Innovation, Strategy, and General Management. He most recently served as CEO of Unilever Thailand and Regional Head of Inland ASEAN, where he led the expansion and growth of Unilever's presence in Southeast Asia. He graduated from the University of Guelph with a bachelor's degree in Commerce.

"After a thorough process, my fellow Board members and I are pleased to have found a leader of Rob's high caliber to lead this strong and energetic company into its next phase of growth and expansion," said John Compton, Chair of the Board of Directors of Radio Systems. "Rob brings a passion and energy to his work that inspire the people around him, along with an established expertise in growing consumer products and businesses on an international scale. He understands Radio Systems' fun, highly engaged and collaborative culture, and he has the right temperament and leadership style to nurture and lead high performing teams that will help Radio Systems provide pet health and safety products to even more customers worldwide."

Radio Systems currently holds a broad patent portfolio and operates under market-leading and innovative consumer brands, including PetSafe®, SportDOG®, Invisible Fence®, Kurgo®, and Premier Pet™. These operating brands serve a diverse array of pet categories and provide product solutions that enhance the safety and wellbeing of pets. Mr. Candelino will collaborate with his new leadership colleagues and the talented teams of professionals across the Radio Systems organization to drive innovation, expand the company into new markets internationally, and enhance the company's marketing, merchandising, and distribution for the benefit of its loyal customers and the pets they love.

Mr. Candelino will succeed Willie Wallace, who has retired after 27 years at Radio Systems, the last seven years of which he has served as the company's CEO. "I also join my colleagues on the Board and throughout Radio Systems in thanking Willie for his years of service to Radio Systems," continued Mr. Compton. "Radio Systems would not be the successful company it is today without Willie and his innumerable contributions over the past quarter century plus. We wish him well in his retirement."

"For more than 30 years, Radio Systems has been committed to keeping family pets safe and healthy and in doing so has established itself as an innovative world leader in the care of pets," said Mr. Candelino. "I am excited to join this very talented team and I feel deeply honored to help continue the very purposeful mission of the company. I am also grateful to John and my new Board colleagues for their trust in me. My family and I very much look forward to joining the Knoxville community as we begin this exciting new chapter."

About Radio Systems Corporation

Radio Systems Corporation is a leading developer and distributor of innovative and durable pet health and safety products. The company is headquartered in Knoxville, TN with offices worldwide. The Radio Systems family of brands includes PetSafe®, Invisible Fence®, SportDOG ®, and Kurgo®, among others. Since its founding in 1991, Radio Systems has grown into an international corporation selling in over 52 countries. The Radio Systems portfolio includes a wide array of behavioral, containment and lifestyle product solutions for dogs and cats. Radio Systems is driven by a dedication to creating quality products for pets and their owners. The company is controlled by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a leading private investment firm known for supporting the growth strategies of the businesses it backs. To learn more about Radio Systems visit radiosystemscorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "believe" or the negatives thereof, other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Due to various uncertainties, actual events or results may differ materially from the events or results contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Radio Systems Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Radio Systems Corporation