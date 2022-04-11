Ivalua Further Grows its Procurement Solution Business in Canada

Canadian-based TELUS implements Ivalua's EPS solution to digitize the entire end-user buying process

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ivalua - a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, and Optis Consulting - a trusted implementation partner, announced that world-leading Canadian communications technology company, TELUS, has successfully implemented their electronic procurement solution (EPS) to digitize TELUS' entire end-user buying process.

Implementation of the project was led by Optis' expert consulting team with support from Ivalua professional services, allowing TELUS to streamline their procurement processes through a simplified system that manages spend, ensures compliance, provides a rich catalog of products and services, and creates a full digital record of purchases.

"We are delighted to further grow our business in the Canadian market. This exciting project provides TELUS' employees with the ability to purchase everything they need to support their business through an easy-to-use and optimized procurement experience," said Dan Amzallag, COO of Ivalua.

TELUS' procurement team set out to reduce off-contract buying in order to avoid the erosion of negotiated pricing and service levels of its suppliers. By deploying Ivalua as an improved central purchasing system for employees, TELUS will now have a guided buying capability, allowing users to be routed to compliant buying channels through shopping-like user experiences.

"An important aspect of our digital transformation journey is to provide our customers with an improved experience to maximize adoption and spend in support of corporate business performance targets," said Lloyd Switzer, Chief Procurement Officer at TELUS. "To achieve this we needed to move beyond our legacy systems and choose a long-term collaboration model that is flexible enough to grow and extend to additional source-to-pay processes."

"We created a buying experience that is tailored, elegant, and most importantly, has been adopted across a complex organization. It could not have happened without our forward-thinking collaborators at TELUS and Ivalua," said Adam Fischer, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Optis Consulting.

