Heather Peters Joins Sikich as Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich recently hired Heather Peters to serve as the firm's chief human resources officer. In this role, Peters will establish and execute a holistic strategy to support people and culture as the company pursues aggressive growth goals.

"A diverse and agile leadership team is essential to the continued growth and success of Sikich," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "Heather brings valuable human capital experience and operational acumen to our team. Drawing on this experience, I'm confident she will develop and advance people-first initiatives that contribute to the firm's growth by supporting employee well-being and professional development. I look forward to working closely with Heather to strengthen our firm's unique culture and ensure Sikich continues to be a rewarding and meaningful place to work."

Peters brings to Sikich more than 20 years of human capital experience. She has expertise in HR operations, talent management, succession planning, change management, M&A integration and employee relations. Before joining Sikich, she served in executive-level human resources roles at Allan Myers, a civil construction company, Baker Tilly, and Yoh, a talent and outsourcing company.

"My passion is instilling creativity into HR operations," Peters said. "I look forward to implementing creative strategies that strengthen Sikich's people-first posture, help the firm continue to attract and retain top talent, and support a work environment that continues to engage employees."

Peters earned her bachelor's degree in business administration and leadership from Albright College. Her hire comes on the heels of Sikich's hiring of Melanie Barnes, an audit partner in the Chicagoland market.

About Sikich LLP

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,400 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

*Securities offered through Sikich Corporate Finance LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sikich Financial, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

