EXPERIENCE INNOVATION IN CLEANING TECHNOLOGY WITH INNOVA BY EUREKA

The Brand's Debut Product – the Innova Upright NEU700 Vacuum – Offers a Sleek Design,

Powerful Suction, Innovative Anti-Tangle Technology, Sharp Maneuverability and Surface Versatility for A Next Level Clean

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova the new premier product line by Eureka, is excited to introduce its first flagship product, created exclusively for Walmart – the Innova Upright NEU700. Innova's NEU700 is a state-of-the-art, ultra-powerful upright vacuum cleaner, with WhirlWind® Anti-Tangle Brushroll, is engineered for whole-house deep cleaning and maximum pick-up of embedded dirt, fine dust and hair on even the toughest surfaces in your home.

Innova’s debut product – the Innova Upright NEU700 vacuum – offers a sleek design, powerful suction, innovative anti-tangle technology, sharp maneuverability and surface versatility for a next level clean (PRNewswire)

Midea America Corp, which acquired the Eureka brand in 2016 to strengthen its portfolio in the floorcare business, has continued to produce innovative products to keep up with every household mess. "Having a 'do-it-all' vacuum in your home is the best way to make the most of time spent cleaning," said Kurt Jovais, president of Midea America Corp. "The Innova NEU700 offers a powerful one-of-a-kind deeper clean and elevated features like WhirlWind® Anti-tangle Brushroll, a quiet mode, extra large capacity anti-static dust cup, floor-type controls at your fingertips, and an LED display that make cleaning easy so you can get back to doing the things you love most."

The powerful Innova Upright NEU700 boasts a sleek cutting-edge design and 1440 watts of power, cleaning any room easily and thoroughly. It comes equipped with WhirlWind® Anti-Tangle Brushroll technology which actively breaks hair to prevent tangles and clogs while also concentrating air flow for a deeper clean, a multi-cyclone system with no loss of suction*, and a complete seal HEPA filtration that traps 99% of dust, dander and allergens**.

The Innova Upright NEU700 also has adjustable quiet and max power modes, allowing you to get the most powerful clean with minimal noise. Its Big Wheel Swivel Steering design allows consumers to seamlessly navigate their spaces to eliminate messes. It also comes with several versatile accessories, including a motorized Anti-tangle Pet Tool for truly effective cleaning on stairs and upholstery, an under furniture crevice tool for the tightest corners and spaces, and a handy 2-in-1 dusting brush.

The Innova Upright NEU700 will be hitting store shelves in April and is now available for purchase online exclusively at Walmart for $249.00.

For more information on Innova, please visit https://www.eureka.com/.

* Based on IEC 60312-1 with multiple dust loadings, results within accepted tolerance of 5%.

**Based on ASTMF1977, particles 0.3 microns and larger

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuums, including uprights, canisters, sticks, robotic, wet/dry, steam mops, and cordless. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. Eureka® was acquired by Midea America Corp. in 2016, a partnership that combines Eureka's heritage with Midea's extended manufacturing capabilities and full market coverage. For more information, visit www.eureka.com.

About Midea America

Midea America is the U.S. subsidiary of Midea,(SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances. With more than 150,000 employees and presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and lighting.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky, as well as an Emerging Technology Center in California. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. customers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them. For more information, visit Midea at www.midea.com.

