Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. Releases Statement on Southwest Gas Holdings

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, an affiliate of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) released the following statement regarding Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE: SWX):

As an investor in Southwest Gas Holdings ("SWX"), we are aware that IEP Utility Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, and Icahn Enterprises Holdings, along with other entities affiliated with Carl C. Icahn (collectively, the "Icahn Group") has notified SWX of its intent to nominate a slate of ten nominees for election to the SWX board of directors.

We intend to vote in favor of the Icahn Group's director nominees at the upcoming annual meeting.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbols: NYSE: CNS

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.