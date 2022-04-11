Canon Business Process Services Receives Honors in Four Distinguished Judging Categories in the 2022 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) was recently named to the IAOP® 2022 Global 100® Outsourcing list. Today the company announced it has earned additional IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 recognition by receiving top honors in four distinguished judging categories: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Canon also achieved two other accolades. These include designation as an "All Star of the Global Outsourcing 100" for receiving high scores in each judging category, and "Sustained Excellence" acknowledgement for receiving Global 100 recognition in the last five consecutive years or more. Canon has been named to the Leader category of the Global 100 Outsourcing list for 16 consecutive years. Only four other companies have achieved the same record of distinction.

"A big thank you and congratulations to the companies named to The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® for rising to the occasion in a particularly challenging year," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "Their tenacity, grit and leadership were critical to ensuring our industry came out the other side of the global pandemic and we're pleased to recognize Canon Business Process Services for its quality and performance excellence."

Highlights of Canon's distinguished judging category honors include:

Customer References as demonstrated by the value being created at Canon's top customers

Awards and Certifications as verified through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications

Programs for Innovation that reveal how Canon produced new forms of value for clients including specific programs and results

Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility as shown through effective corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

