RESPAWN NAMED OFFICIAL GAMING CHAIR PARTNER OF FAZE CLAN

NEW FAZE CLAN X RESPAWN CHAIRS AVAILABLE LATER THIS YEAR

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced RESPAWN as the organization's official gaming chair partner. The new collaboration will outfit FaZe Clan's diverse roster of premiere content creators and esports pros with RESPAWN's premium gaming chairs. Additionally, a new set of FaZe Clan x RESPAWN branded chairs, which will come in various colorways and three different price points, will be available for purchase later this year.

FaZe Clan x RESPAWN (PRNewswire)

The collaboration between the two gaming industry leaders highlights FaZe Clan's roster of content creators such as FaZe Faxuty and FaZe Scope with RESPAWN's best-in-class gaming chairs. More importantly, this partnership supports the joint mission of FaZe Clan and RESPAWN in creating impactful content and providing every type of gamer access to a comfortable gaming setup.

"RESPAWN is excited to partner with FaZe Clan, bringing together two powerhouses in the gaming community," says Rachael Boone, President of OFM, Inc. (parent company of RESPAWN). "This partnership highlights the best of gaming performance by uniting ergonomic furniture expertise with top-level gamers and creators - resulting in meaningful content and a performance-driven product to meet the needs of the gaming community."

"We are proud to partner with RESPAWN as the official gaming chair partner of FaZe Clan," says Adam Bauer, SVP of Partnerships at FaZe Clan. "This partnership came together organically through both FaZe Clan and RESPAWN'S quest of making sure our content creators, esports pros and gamers around the world have access to a comfortable gaming setup for long term player health."

More details on the FaZe Clan x RESPAWN branded chairs to be announced soon.

ABOUT RESPAWN

RESPAWN is for All Gamers. A leader within the industry, RESPAWN fuses more than 75 years of ergonomic expertise with gaming culture to create best-in-class chairs for gamers to level up their experience. We believe that comfort and performance should be inclusively designed into every gaming chair we create, which is why we're immersed in the gaming community and build every RESPAWN product from real consumer feedback. From industry-leading partnerships with content creators and eSports teams to engaging with the gaming community through events and social media, we're committed to welcoming all gamers to the RESPAWN community. RESPAWN is trusted by the pros, supported by the community, and designed for ALL gamers. Learn more about RESPAWN's community, performance, and design at https://respawnproducts.com/ .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 350 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

