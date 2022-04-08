THE CAPITAL GROUP ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF TIM SOMMER AS MANAGING ADVISOR, WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND RETIREMENT PLANNING

BETHESDA, Md., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Group Investment Advisory Services, LLC ("The Capital Group"), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (NASDAQ: BRP), is pleased to announce the addition of Tim Sommer as Managing Advisor for its Wealth Management and Retirement Planning division.

BRP (PRNewsfoto/Baldwin Risk Partners) (PRNewswire)

As Managing Advisor, Sommer will manage and support the growth of The Capital Group's Wealth Management and Retirement Planning team with a focus on building comprehensive financial plans while managing personal assets unique to clients' individual needs and providing objective advice to ensure their definition of success is met.

Sommer is a Registered Investment Advisor and brings with him more than 28 years of industry experience specializing in providing retirement income, estate planning, investment management, and full-service financial planning to individuals. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Humanities from Providence College and NASD Series 7, 66, 6, and 63 licenses.

Prior to The Capital Group, Tim was a founding member of TIAA's Wealth Management Group in New York City and served as a Senior Wealth Management Advisor, where he led a team of advisors who developed and maintained relationships with clients representing more than $1.4 billion in assets. Tim was consistently named a Top Advisor for Client Satisfaction, attributable to his individualized and goal-driven plan development for his clients.

"We are thrilled to have Tim join The Capital Group and continue with his very successful career in the Wealth Advisory space," said Chris Staub, Managing Partner, The Capital Group. "His addition to the team will further enhance and grow our presence in the Wealth Advisory arena and help us accomplish our goal of becoming one of the leading client-first, investment advisory firms in the country. He will be a great asset to The Capital Group team and a great fit with the BRP culture that The Capital Group has embraced since our partnership in 2021."

ABOUT THE CAPITAL GROUP

The Capital Group Investment Advisory Services, LLC, a Baldwin Risk Partner, is an experienced business insurance firm that has evolved over the decades into one of the finest and most accomplished business and financial service providers in the greater Washington D.C. metropolitan area. At The Capital Group, client satisfaction drives our every move. We're committed to developing the best coverage packages for the best people, our clients. From healthcare benefits to retirement packages, you can turn to the experts at The Capital Group to support your small or mid-sized business. www.capgroupfinancial.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 900,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BRP Group's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in BRP Group's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those risks and other factors relevant to the business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on BRP Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baldwin Risk Partners