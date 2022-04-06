Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Announces Addition of Chief Operating Officer as Growth Continues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing ("GRAM"), a leading parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), recently announced that Bernie King has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, a new position within GRAM. King will report to Tom Ross, President and CEO of GRAM.

"GRAM has grown rapidly since 2010, and even more rapidly in the past two years as we brought on a world-class aseptic filling facility and state-of-the-art finishing center. Facility expansions, advanced technology, and experiences gained manufacturing COVID vaccines and fighting a pandemic all strategically brought GRAM to a new level," said President and CEO, Tom Ross. "Bernie's executive level experience in operations, supply chain, and manufacturing make him a perfect fit as GRAM's Chief Operating Officer. I look forward to all he will accomplish with our team."

As COO, Bernie will assist in the evolution of the GRAM organization as new technology and capacity is added at their industry leading facilities. Additionally, he will continue to build GRAM's talent and team of experts to best serve client and industry demands.

"I am extremely excited to join the GRAM team as we enter a stage of significant growth and potential. GRAM is rapidly establishing itself as premier supplier among CDMO's. Our ongoing investment in world-class facilities and talent will enable GRAM to provide our clients with the highest level of service as they continue to bring life-saving products to market. I'm honored to now be part of that mission," said King.

Bernie's previous experience includes vice president roles at Merck & Co, Wyeth, Pfizer, and Sanofi Pasteur. He brings in-depth expertise leading manufacturing and site operations, global supply chain management, and strategic planning to his new role at GRAM. Bernie is a manufacturing and supply chain management executive with a proven track record maximizing operational performance.

About Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc.

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, Inc. ("GRAM"), a leading parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization, delivers customized solutions to meet clients' fill and finish needs from development through commercialization. With capabilities for biologics, small molecules and vaccines, GRAM's advanced technology and staff supports pharmaceutical development and cGMP manufacturing, analytical testing, and regulatory filing.

