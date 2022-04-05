PLS LOWERED CHECK CASHING RATES IN NEW YORK DURING THESE CHALLENGING TIMES

CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a national leader in consumer financial services, PLS is concerned about how inflation is affecting its customer base. To support the community and help New Yorkers struggling financially during these challenging times, PLS lowered their check cashing rates. PLS is charging 1.99% on cashing payroll checks, recurring government benefits, and PLS Money Orders. PLS continues to sell money orders with no fees attached. PLS operates 43 community financial services centers in New York.

To let New Yorkers know about the lower rates, PLS is launching an outdoor advertising campaign in New York. Running from April 4 - May 29, 2022, the PLS Loves NY advertising campaign will consist of strategically placed ads inside buses and subway trains, on subway platforms, bus shelters, and street kiosks. The integrated campaign will also be featured in digital and social media.

"We want to do what we can to help the people of New York save money with financial solutions that are more affordable, especially now with inflation concerns. We're excited to be able to offer the kind of exceptional service we're known for and help people when they need it most." said Dan Wolfberg, Co-President of PLS."

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, discounted check cashing, Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid cards, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, vehicle license, and registration services. The PLS brand also includes automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas. PLS employs over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. PLS does not offer any lending products. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

