A Minnesota Sign of Spring: Flavor of the Fair Contest Returns to Public Vote

Winning malt, sundae flavor will be newest offering served in Dairy Building during 2022 Minnesota State Fair

SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An annual first sign of spring has arrived in Minnesota with the return of the "Flavor of the Fair." After the pandemic put a hold on the public contest the past two years, Midwest Dairy is once again asking ice cream enthusiasts to vote for one of three delicious new concoctions to add to its 2022 Minnesota State Fair menu. Fans can vote now through April 15 on which malt or sundae flavor will be made and sold exclusively at the Dairy Goodness Bar in the Dairy Building at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Minnesota's dairy farmers want the public's help choosing a new featured malt and sundae from the following selection of three delectable flavor combinations:

Key Lime Crumble – This flavor will transport you to your own personal beach, right at the state fairgrounds. Rich vanilla ice cream or malt topped with lime syrup and graham cracker crumbles provides the perfect combination of sweet and tangy. Hawaiian shirt and flip flops optional.

Cinn-a-Minn Latte – Wake up and smell the ice cream, Minnesota. This creamy vanilla ice cream or malt is topped with cinnamon and espresso powder to satisfy your coffee cravings, as well as your sweet tooth. Fairgoers will like it a latte.

Chocolate Cookie Crumble – This crave-worthy concoction will keep chocolate-lovers coming back for more. Chocolate cookie crumbles sit atop rich creamy chocolate ice cream or malt drizzled with chocolate syrup, creating the ultimate triple chocolate threat. And that's just the way the cookie crumbles.

Now through Friday, April 15, dairy-lovers can visit MidwestDairy.com/MNFair to cast their vote for the Flavor of the Fair. Visitors are encouraged to share their pick online with the hashtag #DairyGoodnessFlavor. The winning addition will be announced in the coming months.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the Flavor of the Fair, "You Betcha Berry," was selected by Midwest Dairy staff and featured vanilla ice cream or malt topped with strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. Other previous Flavors of the Fair include "Birthday Batter Blast" in 2019, "That's S'More Like It" in 2018, "Pie in the Sky" in 2017, "Call it Breakfast" in 2016 and "Salted Caramel Puff," the inaugural Flavor of the Fair in 2015.

During this year's Minnesota State Fair, fairgoers will be able to once again suggest 2023 Flavor of the Fair combinations while they enjoy this year's winning creation and watch Princess Kay of the Milky Way and other program finalists have their likenesses carved in butter. The Dairy Goodness Bar, located in the Minnesota State Fair's Dairy Building (at the corner of Judson and Underwood), will feature a location where visitors can write in suggestions of their own. This year's state fair runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 5.

For more information or to vote in the poll, please visit www.MidwestDairy.com/MNFair.

Midwest Dairy™ represents 5,800 farm families and works on their behalf to build dairy demand by inspiring consumer confidence in our products and production practices. We are committed to Bringing Dairy to Life! by Giving Consumers an Excellent Dairy Experience and are funded by farmers from across a 10-state region, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. For more information, visit MidwestDairy.com. Follow us on Twitter and find us on Facebook at Midwest Dairy.

