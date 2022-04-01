Design Agency Humbleteam Is Responding to The War in Ukraine By Donating to Peaceful Civilians

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Design company Humbleteam donated to peaceful civilians that were exposed to the war in Ukraine.

Amidst the war in Ukraine - the largest military attack since World War II - many tech and design companies around the world supported civilians with humanitarian aid and donations. Joining the worldwide movement for global peace, Humbleteam donated to the people through several charity funds, including the international organization Red Cross and Czech-based fund Člověka v Tísni.

Emphasizing its apolitical position, the Humbleteam agency committed its donation to peaceful civilians who have become victims of the events.

"Stating our apolitical position toward Russian and Ukrainian nations, we contributed to charity funds to help those suffering from the war unfolding in Ukraine right now. No nation deserves to be a part of the heart-breaking circumstances we all are now witnessing in this region. Nobody should stay alone and unprotected in this situation. This is why we made a decision to donate a significant amount of money to civilians in hopes it will be used for humanitarian purposes and protection of human lives," commented Sergey Krasotin, Co-Founder of Humbleteam.

As an international company with employees from around the world, Humbleteam can't stay aside from these events and expresses sincere condolences to everyone who suffered from this war. The team believes that design alone can serve as a powerful tool of education and anti-war propaganda, bringing social awareness of these events and encouraging humanity to never repeat them again. However, the company also proves that design combined with the financial help for those who need it the most now is even more powerful, thus, encouraging the product design industry not to remain silent, but to join the movement in support of peace in the world.

