CAY SKIN, Co-Founded by 100.co and Winnie Harlow, Available Exclusively at Sephora

With $6.5M in Funding, Harlow Becomes one of 100 Black Female Founders to Have Raised More than $1M in Venture Capital

MIAMI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 100.co , the Artificial Intelligence-powered consumer brand group, announced today that its new skincare brand, CAY SKIN by Winnie Harlow, is available at top beauty retailer Sephora at 251 locations. Harlow, a globally renowned supermodel, raised $6.5M in funding for CAY SKIN, becoming one of 100 black female founders to raise more than $1 million of Venture Capital.

CAY SKIN was incubated at 100.co utilizing the Company's proprietary AI technology, which analyzed millions of retail data signals and beauty trends to develop a brand that fit both Harlow's vision and to meet market needs. The platform also analyzes consumer product reviews and translates those insights into recommendations for formulations and packaging.

The brand's initial launch of four products includes a range of sunscreens and skincare products expertly formulated to keep all skin tones and types protected, glowing and without any white cast. CAY SKIN is setting a new standard of daily suncare with a range of lightweight, vegan formulas that are comfortable to wear. All products are silicone-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist- tested, reef-friendly, vegan, and are formulated with high performance skincare actives and nutrient-rich island-based ingredients like Aloe Stem Cells, Hydrating Nectar and Sea Moss, paying homage to Winnie's Jamaican heritage.

"Two years ago, we started collaborating with Winnie to develop CAY SKIN and we couldn't be more excited to see her vision come to life," said 100.co founder and CEO Kim Perell. "For both 100.co and CAY SKIN, working with a partner such as Sephora is a huge moment of success. We all have a shared vision for a diverse and inclusive beauty industry and I've always believed in supporting female founders from diverse backgrounds, which Sephora is committed to as well."

Harlow added, "I wanted to create CAY SKIN for all those people who have sensitive skin, who have vitiligo, who are light, dark, any color under the sun, and Kim and the 100.co team have given me an unbelievable platform to develop this line of products. They were with me every step of the way, from product concept to manufacturing, and from fundraising to marketing. Most importantly, their AI platform gave us the data and insights to understand the market gaps not being fulfilled by traditional skincare brands."

CAY SKIN is the second brand incubated and launched via 100.co., following SAMA , a line of adaptogenic teas co-founded by Life & Purpose Coach, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and Podcast Host, Jay Shetty, alongside his wife, Plant-Based Recipe Developer and Fitness & Well-being Enthusiast, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty.

About CAY SKIN:

CAY SKIN is a new suncare line created to keep all skin tones glowing and protected throughout the year. Founded by supermodel and inclusive beauty activist, Winnie Harlow. CAY SKIN is silicone-free, vegan, cruelty-free, reef-friendly and dermatologist-tested. CAY SKIN products include a custom blend of gentle island-based ingredients and high performance skincare actives. The brand is on a mission to create sustainable, skin loving products for everyone under the sun to feel confident in their skin every day.

About 100.co

100.co is an AI-powered product innovation platform that is disrupting the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market, enabling purpose-driven products to be co-created with the world's most influential founders. With insights from digital-first consumers and across all retail distribution channels, the Company is reinventing the product development process that legacy CPG brands have relied on for decades. 100.co's proprietary AI platform uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data to predict product needs and market fit, reduce risk, and inform product attributes. To learn more please visit 100.co.

