ZINFI and Channelnomics Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Channel Solutions to Mid-Market and Enterprise Organizations

Partnership combines ZINFI's industry-leading Unified Channel Management solution with Channelnomics' world-class, strategy-led channel development consulting and service delivery

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Unified Channel Management solutions, and Channelnomics, a business strategy and research firm that helps companies improve the performance of their direct and indirect channels, are pleased to announce a global strategic partnership designed to create an integrated channel management optimization solution. The collaborative partnership will leverage ZINFI's industry-leading channel automation platform and Channelnomics' deep expertise in go-to-market strategy, program development, and growth consulting capabilities.

ZINFI Logo (PRNewsfoto/ZINFI Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With automation playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of channel-based organizations, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the deployment of digital solutions to ensure they effectively automate profitable growth via distributed channel networks. The ZINFI-Channelnomics partnership brings together world-class expertise in channel strategy and program development, workflow automation, and revenue optimization capabilities as organizations make the transformation to building high-performing channels.

"The ZINFI-Channelnomics partnership represents a powerful combination of strategic planning, program planning, and delivery automation capabilities. Companies can improve indirect productivity, locally and globally, by deploying channel management best practices from Channelnomics in combination with ZINFI's state-of-the-art channel automation platform," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "Channelnomics offers deep expertise in partner programs, organization and workflow design, incentives management, partner enablement, and go-to-market intelligence. With their guidance in the deployment of channel best practices, our customers can leverage ZINFI's channel automation platform to dramatically reduce time to ROI and maximize returns."

"A common challenge facing channel leaders and organizations is the translation of go-to-market programs and policies into efficient and effective automated workflows. Partnering with ZINFI will enable Channelnomics to extend its leading channel strategy and program design services into actionable processes and effective management that produces real, profitable results, "said Larry Walsh, founder and CEO of Channelnomics. "Working as a unified team, ZINFI and Channelnomics can help customers unlock the vast potential of an intelligent digital channel strategy. The alignment of Channelnomics and ZINFI's core capabilities will allow organizations engaged in indirect marketing and selling to scale predictably, rapidly, and profitably around the world."

ZINFI's Unified Channel Management software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI's modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

Channelnomics offers a portfolio of research and channel development services, including channel and go-to-market strategy consulting, channel digital transformation planning and development, partner and customer experience management, rewards and incentive design, channel performance diagnostics, channel team and partner enablement services, quantitative and qualitative research services, and strategic content support. Channelnomics's expertise and experience in channel development, management, and optimization enable businesses around the world to identify and capitalize on the scale and capabilities of various channel routes to market.

In April 2020, ZINFI was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, receiving the highest possible (5 out of 5) scores in the criteria of "Product innovation roadmap," "Pricing strategy," "Supporting products and services" and "Number of employees." The report states, "…what sets ZINFI apart is its commitment to modularity, which makes it equally appropriate for a small to medium-size business (SMB) that is automating its channel management for the first time or a large global manufacturer that is filling gaps or transforming its channel technology." The report also notes ZINFI's "…strong workflow and collaboration tools that optimize processes among ZINFI's agency partners, partners' enterprise customers, and ZINFI's in-house multilingual (14 languages) partner marketing concierge services for lead, campaign, and MDF management."

Later in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in another Forrester report: The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2020 report, where ZINFI received 5 out of 5 (the highest possible) scores in the "Product innovation roadmap" criterion in the "Strategy" category and in the "Partner co-selling and co-marketing" criterion in the "Current offering" category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in the "Partner performance and incentives" criterion (4.4 out of 5).

To access more information about ZINFI's partner relationship management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

To access more information about Channelnomics services, please visit www.channelnomics.com. You can also follow Channelnomics on Twitter at @channelnomics or at the Channelnomics website Blog.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, enables vendors and their channel partners to seamlessly collaborate in a virtual environment to achieve profitable growth on a global SaaS platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying a powerful virtual collaboration platform that has been rated #1 by leading analyst firms for simple to complex enterprise channels. ZINFI's state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management (UCM) automation platform allows brands and their global partner networks to work together remotely throughout the entire partner lifecycle via three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, partner marketing management and partner sales management. ZINFI's UCM is super easy to use and affordably priced, and it comes with a complete set of do-it-yourself tools in multiple languages.

About Channelnomics

Channelnomics believes exceptional insights enable channel professionals to turn vision into reality. Channelnomics is a business strategy and research firm focused on connecting channel professionals with the people and insights that enable them to continually evolve and operationalize their strategy. Channelnomics' industry experts work with clients to provide the evidence they need to validate and structure their strategy. Their clients, in turn, benefit from improved GTM performance, faster time to market, and better return on partner relationships. By looking at the technology market from the viewpoint of vendors, partners, and end users, Channelnomics is uniquely positioned to develop route-to-market strategies with an innovative, insightful, and inspired flair.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.