ZENVIA announces Tencent reaches 10% stake in Class A shares

SÃO PAULO, Mar 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (" ZENVIA " or "Company") (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end customers along their life cycle, hereby announces to the market the acquisition by China-based Internet and technology company, Tencent Holdings Ltd. ("Tencent") (0700.HK) of 10.2% of its Class A common shares in the market, according to an SEC filing on Mar 31, 2022.

Tencent now indirectly owns 1,795,100 Class A common shares of Zenvia, representing a 10.2% Class A shares (or 4.3% of total common shares), and a 0.7% voting power, according to the filing.

"We are delighted to welcome Tencent as a Zenvia investor, which attests for the correct path we are taking in terms of growth moving forward. Having the support of strong shareholders is key for us to deliver value in the long term," said Zenvia CEO, Cassio Bobsin.

"We are pleased to increase our shareholding in, and enhance our relationship with, Zenvia. We see first-hand the buoyant demand for platforms enabling enterprises to digitally communicate with their customers in emerging markets. And we are optimistic about Zenvia's migration from an SMS-centric business model toward a software as a service subscription business model, based in part on pattern recognition from Tencent's own evolution from an SMS-driven business model in the early 2000s to the breadth of services Tencent provides today," Mr. Levin Yao, Managing Director of Tencent Investment, commented.

About ZENVIA

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical, and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication, and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control.

Zenvia's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: our ability to innovate and respond to technological advances, changing market needs and customer demands, our ability to successfully acquire new businesses as customers, acquire customers in new industry verticals and appropriately manage international expansion, substantial and increasing competition in our market, compliance with applicable regulatory and legislative developments and regulations, the dependence of our business on our relationship with certain service providers, among other factors.

Contacts

Investor Relations Shay Chor Fernando Schneider ir@zenvia.com Media Relations – Danthi Comunicações Carla de Azevedo | (+55 21) 99361-1422 | carla@danthicomunicações.com.br Gabriel Martins | (+55 21) 98388-4801 | gabriel@danthicomunicações.com.br

