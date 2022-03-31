What a week in the New Earth Metaverse: Next Earth will be Listed on a Centralized Exchange, Launches a New Website, Announces an Investment. There's more, and it's only Thursday

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting week for the third largest metaverse: Next Earth today announced that the NXTT token will be listed on a centralized exchange, with more centralized listings expected. Meanwhile, the new Next Earth website, which captures the company vision for the future and showcases the innovative Next Earth technology, is launched. A real estate project kicked off, a hacking competition is coming, and we haven't even finished the week.

First, Next Earth is pleased to be a sponsor of the upcoming CCTF hacking competition . This great event focuses on educating and growing the hacking community.

Next Earth is also investing in Primal Game Studio , a game development studio with experience in developing exciting adventure and RPG games. Both enterprises focus on community-driven experiences, enabling potential for shared knowledge and viewpoints from different perspectives, which will make this a strong partnership.

The Next Earth launchpad is kicking off with a real estate agency project. This will be a great way for the company to get started in the industry and to provide a valuable service to their community.

And as sensational as all these new partnerships, events, and investments are, the most exciting news is the Next Earth announcement that the NXTT token will be listed on a centralized exchange (CEX) with plans to be in another top 3 exchange within 2-8 weeks of this first listing. CEXistings will provide more liquidity and accessibility to the NXTT token, and will help to further grow the booming Next Earth community. With the first CEX listing agreement complete, all that remains is technical steps for the CEX listing to happen around the middle of April.

Next Earth is making big strides and achieving great things. Be sure to keep up with the latest news to see what's next for the company.

For more infos, please watch: https://youtu.be/xWKehWZwmGg

