VOLUNTARY CLASS II RECALL ANNOUNCED FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF JARS OF SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD, SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CHUNKY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD AND SKIPPY® CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER BLENDED WITH PLANT PROTEIN.

VOLUNTARY CLASS II RECALL ANNOUNCED FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF JARS OF SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD, SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CHUNKY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD AND SKIPPY® CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER BLENDED WITH PLANT PROTEIN.

A limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment

No Reports of Consumer Concerns and no other Skippy Foods Products are Involved with the Voluntary Recall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skippy Foods, LLC is voluntarily recalling 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment. The code date is located on top of the lid. A photo of the products and "Best If Used By" dates appear below. There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified.

VOLUNTARY CLASS II RECALL ANNOUNCED FOR A LIMITED NUMBER OF JARS OF SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD, SKIPPY® REDUCED FAT CHUNKY PEANUT BUTTER SPREAD AND SKIPPY® CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER BLENDED WITH PLANT PROTEIN. (PRNewswire)

Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue. The manufacturing facility's internal detection systems identified the concern.

Products subject to this recall action:

Product Recalled Code Date SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz Best if Used By MAY0423

Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40oz Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz Best if Used By MAY0623

Best if Used By MAY0723 SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz Best if Used By MAY1023

No other sizes, varieties, or other packaging configurations of SKIPPY® brand peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in this recall.

If a consumer has this product, they should return it to their retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com for instructions and information. The Consumer Engagement team is available Monday – Friday, 8 am to 4 pm Central Time.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Media Contact:

media@hormel.com

507-434-6352

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skippy Foods, LLC