Solectrac Announces Certified Dealer in Washington and Oregon to Service and Support Customers in the Pacific Northwest

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solectrac , an electric tractor manufacturer and an operating company of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), today announced it is expanding its sales and service network as part of its nationwide plan with the addition of a new certified dealer in the Pacific Northwest. Brim Tractor , a leading agricultural equipment dealer located in Lynden, Washington, is the first certified Solectrac dealer on the West Coast and will offer the company's full lineup of electric tractors including the e25 compact electric tractor, and the award-winning e70N , a powerful, narrow electric tractor purpose-built for vineyards and orchards. Solectrac will further expand its dealer network outside of the Pacific Northwest this year to meet the increasing demand for the company's award-winning electric tractors.

Solectrac and Brim Tractor will deliver electric tractor solutions to hobby farmers, rural lifestylers, first-time tractor buyers and more - while reducing their total cost of ownership compared to the cost of a diesel-fueled tractor, without sacrificing safety, performance and reliability.

Brim Tractor serves the greater Pacific Northwest area, and its opening supports Solectrac's continued expansion of its dealer network into key markets. Solectrac's all-electric tractors allow farmers to power their tractors by using the sun, wind and other renewable energy sources.

Today's announcement marks a major milestone for Solectrac, as the company looks to build out a world-class dealer network under the stewardship of recently appointed CEO Mani Iyer. Since Iyer's July 2021 appointment, the company has launched a new flagship tractor - the e70N, won major industry awards and hired John Deere veteran, Hariharan Viswanathan, as SVP of Product and Supplier Development . Since being acquired by Ideanomics in June 2021 , Solectrac has made progress in facility expansion, advancement in engineering, after sales service, product support, hiring and more.

"As we expand our certified dealer network, we are proud to partner with Brim Tractor, the leading agricultural equipment dealer in the Pacific Northwest," said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac. "It is important for us to make our electric tractors more accessible by onboarding reliable retail partners. Brim Tractors brings decades of industry experience and a dedication to customer service that will undoubtedly support our customers as they transition to clean, electric and affordable solutions."

A family-owned and operated business since 1966, the Brim family founded Brim Tractor to support their local farm operations in Longview, Wash. Brim's team of sales members, finance experts, service technicians, and knowledgeable parts and accessories staff will help deliver superior customer service and support to new Solectrac customers in the area.

"Through this partnership with Solectrac, Brim Tractor is continuing to grow our core product offerings while delivering electrification solutions to farm operators," said Dan Brim, President of Brim Tractor. "Agriculture is the heart of the Pacific Northwest and Brim Tractor is committed to offering the most innovative and sustainable equipment solutions with the lowest total cost of ownership for our customers."

Solectrac electric tractors are available for purchase at all Brim Tractor locations in Washington, which include Lynden, Mount Vernon, Pacific, Rainier and Chehalis, in addition to Brim's locations in Rainier, Salem and Eugene, Oregon.

Solectrac tractors are assembled in Santa Rosa, Calif. and the company is B Corp Certified. For more information and news on Solectrac, please visit www.solectrac.com .

About Solectrac

Solectrac, Inc., located in Northern California, has developed 100% battery-powered, electric tractors for agriculture and utility operations. Solectrac tractors provide an opportunity for farmers around the world to power their tractors by using the sun, wind, and other clean, renewable sources of energy. The company's mission is to offer farmers independence from the pollution, infrastructure, and price volatility associated with fossil fuels.

