Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Sherwin-Williams to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 26, 2022

Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago

CLEVELAND, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.  At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, reportable segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the April 26 release.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)
The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)(PRNewswire)

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter, and its outlook for the second quarter and full year 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.  Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q1 Webcast.  The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com.  An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:



Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682

Direct:  216.515.8849

investor.relations@sherwin.com

corporatemedia@sherwin.com



Eric Swanson


Vice President, Investor Relations


Sherwin-Williams


Direct: 216.566.2766


investor.relations@sherwin.com


View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-april-26-2022-301514478.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.