Northeast Iowa Food Bank Receives a Donation from Iowa Total Care

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has received a $30,000 donation from Iowa Total Care to fund their operations and programs in their 16-county service area.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products through nearly 168 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed 9.4 million meals within a 16-county service area. Feeding America projects that there are an estimated close to 35,500 food insecure individuals in northeast Iowa with over 11,700 of those being children.

The donation from Iowa Total Care will be used to fund the Food Bank's eight programs including Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, Backpack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding, and a Community Garden. The Food Bank envisions a community in which hunger is alleviated and all persons have adequate access to nutritious food. They will strive to accomplish their mission so that food security is ultimately achieved for all households.

"The support we receive from partners like Iowa Total Care is invaluable to our mission to eliminate hunger in our community," said Barb Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. "Food insecurity affects people in each of our communities and in all stages of life. Through this $30,000 grant, we are now able provide up to 120,000 additional meals to children, families and seniors facing food insecurity in northeast Iowa – significantly increasing our impact in our 16-county service area."

"We are pleased to partner with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and provide them with financial support to purchase the necessities Iowans need to live healthier lives," said Mitch Wasden, Plan President & CEO of Iowa Total Care.

About Iowa Total Care

Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. Iowa Total Care's Be Well. Eat Well program promotes healthy living through healthy eating was created to address food insecurity. For more information on this initiative visit: iowatotalcare.com/bewelleatwell.

About The Northeast Iowa Food Bank

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank distributes nutritious food and grocery products to 168 nonprofit organizations and programs that help families and individuals with food assistance. For 40 years, the Food Bank has alleviated hunger and provided nutrition education through its programs. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 9.4 million meals within a 16-county service area.

The Food Bank oversees eight programs that serve our communities: Member Agency Distribution, Cedar Valley Food Pantry, Backpack Program, Kids Cafe, Elderly Nutrition, Mobile Food Pantries, Summer Feeding, and a Community Garden. The Food Bank is a proud member of the Iowa Food Bank Association and Feeding America.

