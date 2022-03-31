Jacobs to Provide Cutting-edge Aerial Digital Imagery to Intelinair

Collaboration to deliver digital mapping technology and advanced analytics for agricultural markets

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) signed a new three-year agreement with Intelinair for agriculture technology (AgTech) markets beginning in 2022 and extending through 2024.

Jacobs is providing scalable, high-grade multispectral sensor systems and aerial imagery services, while Intelinair provides its artificial intelligence (AI) powered crop analytics AGMRI®™ platform to deliver a complete view of every acre and field – from planting to harvest – providing timely insights to yield a sustainable crop supply. The agreement supports both Intelinair's market expansion commitment and Jacobs' focus on digitally enabled sustainability and environmental practices. The capacity of Jacobs' services and systems have approximately doubled from 2021, and is expected to grow further.

"Continuing our work with Intelinair and providing digital solutions to the agricultural market supports Jacobs' commitment to creating a more connected, sustainable world," said Jacobs Executive Vice President and President of Critical Mission Solutions Steve Arnette. "Our cutting-edge GeoPod™ sensors are flown over fields 13 times during the growing season to conduct high-resolution digital mapping. The multispectral imagery our sensors produce is then used by Intelinair to create timely agronomic insights that aid farmers in making real-time management decisions."

Jacobs' GeoPod multispectral sensor system has been developed to address a variety of environmental applications, including supporting the precision agriculture analytics market in which Intelinair is a leader. The GeoPod sensor is radiometrically calibrated, providing industry-leading data quality to support advanced spectral analytics. Its wide-area collection capabilities and ease of deployment enable scaling up of operations across expansive regions, in any area of the world.

Intelinair chose Jacobs to supply imagery services due to its demonstrated technical and operational advantages. Its sensors offer market-leading, real-world resolution, radiometric sensitivity and accuracy. Its unique processing approach enables rapid turnaround and extreme scalability, while its operational excellence ensures high delivery reliability that is required by agriculture customers.

"Our goal is to deliver agronomic insights that achieve yield and productivity improvements, and we do this through our automated digital platform, AGMRI," said Intelinair CEO & President Tim Hassinger. "Pairing the hi-res image capabilities captured by Jacobs and the analytics of Intelinair provides a bird's-eye view of the fields to farmers. In one scalable, digital platform, we are able to provide actionable field intelligence so farmers can take action before issues become problems from planting to harvest."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence and spread of variants of COVID-19, the efficacy and availability of vaccines and treatments, and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, ,and Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jacobs