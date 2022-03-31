Hexaware Partners with Genesys to Help Companies Deliver Hyper-Personalized Customer Service Driven by Empathy

ISELIN, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, today announced its partnership with Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration to help organizations replace their existing premise-based customer experience solutions with a future-ready digital platform that consistently delivers exceptional customer experiences.

Combining Hexaware's highly-evolved delivery experience with the all-in-one, composable Genesys platform will offer clients the potential to transform their existing customer service operations from cost center to revenue generator. The partnership leverages the strengths of two companies with similar empathy-driven and human-centered approaches to create satisfying and personalized connections across multiple channels.

"This partnership with Genesys provides a significant boost to our Cloud based Contact Center delivery and compliments our expertise around conversational AI, NLP, Sentiment Analytics, Digital Assistant Channels and integrations," said Chinmoy Banerjee, Corporate Vice President & Global Head - Business Process Services & Banking at Hexaware Technologies. "Our clients stand to gain unprecedented scalability, hyper-personalized experiences, and a quicker way to transition to the gig economy workforce with a pay-per-use cloud model."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed. Our three-pronged strategy of Automate Everything®, Cloudify Everything®, and Transform Customer Experiences® endeavors to drive human-machine collaboration for solving complex business problems.

We enable future-ready organizations and market leaders to create lasting business value by helping them offer touchless immersive customer experiences through full-cloud enablement, digital product engineering and extreme automation. We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics.

We believe technology is a magical thing, and our purpose is to create smiles through great people and technology. Headquartered in New Jersey for North America, London for Europe and Singapore for the Asia Pacific, Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages from every major time and regulatory zone.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com.

