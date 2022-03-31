GOLD FIELDS PUBLISHES 2021 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

JOHANNESBURG, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) today published its Integrated Annual Report 2021 (IAR) and a number of associated reports on its website.

These are the statutory Annual Financial Report 2021 (AFR), including the Governance Report, containing the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, the Notice to Shareholders of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the 2021 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement and the 2021 Climate Change Report. The Form 20-F Report was also filed with the US Securities Exchange Commission today. The relevant documents will also be posted to shareholders over the next few days.

These audited results contain no modifications to the reviewed financial results published on the Stock Exchange News Service on 17 February 2021.

The IAR and the AFR incorporate all aspects of the Group's business, including reviews of the South African, West African, Australian and South American operations, the Group's project activities, as well as detailed financial, operational and sustainable development information.

PwC Inc. have audited the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, and their unqualified Independent Auditor's Report is included in the AFR. PwC Inc have also included the Independent Reporting Accountant's Assurance Report on the compilation of pro-forma financial information in the AFR.

The IAR contains the first CEO Report of Gold Fields' Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith, who provides an overview of the Company's 2021 performance and of the strategy going forward.

The Gold Fields Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement 2021 contains a comprehensive overview of Gold Fields' Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve status as well as a detailed breakdown for its operations and projects. As at 31 December 2021, Gold Fields had attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz (2020: 52.1Moz) and gold-equivalent Mineral Resources (including Mineral Reserves) of 111.8Moz (2020: 116.0Moz).

Gold Fields' Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Content Index 2021 and the 2021 Report to Stakeholders will be published during April 2022.

Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Notice is given to Shareholders of the AGM of the Company to be held by both physical attendance and electronic communications on Wednesday, 1 June 2022 at 12:00. The AGM will transact the business as stated in the Notice of that meeting, a copy of which can be found with the IAR on the company's website at www.goldfields.com.

In terms of section 59(1) (b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008, the record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM (being the date on which a shareholder must be registered in the Company's securities register in order to participate in and vote at the AGM) is Friday, 27 May 2022. Therefore, the last day to trade in order to be registered in the Company's securities register as at the record date is Tuesday, 24 May 2022.

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Ghana (including our Asanko Joint Venture), Peru and South Africa, and one project in Chile, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Moz. It has attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.60Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.80Moz (including Mineral Reserves). Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, and an additional listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enquiries



Investors

Avishkar Nagaser

Tel: +27 11 562-9775

Mobile: +27 82 312 8692

Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.co.za



Thomas Mengel

Tel: +27 11 562 9849

Mobile: +27 72 493 5170

Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.co.za





Media

Sven Lunsche

Tel: +27 11 562-9763

Mobile: +27 83 260 9279

Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.co.za

View original content:

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited