EATON VANCE CLOSED-END FUNDS RELEASE ESTIMATED SOURCES OF DISTRIBUTIONS

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their March distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the March distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2022 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's March distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through March 31, 2022, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0055 5.00% $0.0158 2.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1040 95.00% $0.6412 97.60% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $0.6570 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 12.43%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 7.36%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

1.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 3.07%











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1373





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0556 40.50% $0.1376 33.40% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0817 59.50% $0.2467 59.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0276 6.70% Total per common share $0.1373 100.00% $0.4119 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 14.58%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 7.99%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-11.99%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 1.33%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0019 2.50% $0.0034 1.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0741 97.50% $0.2246 98.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.2280 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 8.68%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 9.57%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-6.75%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 1.59%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1626





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0472 29.00% $0.2333 28.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1154 71.00% $0.5797 71.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1626 100.00% $0.8130 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 12.00%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 7.14%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-2.18%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 2.38%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1792





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0383 21.40% $0.1729 19.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1409 78.60% $0.7231 80.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1792 100.00% $0.8960 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 13.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 7.58%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-7.39%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 2.53%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0041 3.80% $0.0104 3.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.1325 40.90% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1039 96.20% $0.1811 55.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.3240 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 8.40%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 8.39%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-4.78%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 1.40%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0011 1.00% $0.0013 0.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1097 99.00% $0.3311 99.60% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.3324 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 10.26%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 8.98%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-6.89%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 1.50%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0929





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0040 4.30% $0.0121 2.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0889 95.70% $0.4524 97.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.0% Total per common share $0.0929 100.00% $0.4645 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 11.52%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 8.40%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-5.10%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 2.80%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0071 9.70% $0.0155 7.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0150 20.70% $0.1186 54.40% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0506 69.60% $0.0840 38.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.2181 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 7.76%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 8.68%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-6.75%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 1.45%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1300





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0324 24.90% $0.1041 16.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0976 75.10% $0.5459 84.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1300 100.00% $0.6500 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 12.27%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 7.57%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-6.53%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 2.52%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0689





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0048 6.90% $0.0072 2.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0568 82.50% $0.1151 33.40% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0073 10.60% $0.2222 64.50% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0689 100.00% $0.3445 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 11.01%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 8.52%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-3.74%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 2.84%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: March- 2022





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0708 100.00% $0.2124 100.00% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.2124 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022 1 6.33%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 2 7.66%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2022 3

-6.96%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2022 4 1.28%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2022







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2022 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2022 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2022 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2022



