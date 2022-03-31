College Consensus Publishes Consensus Ranking of the Best Christian Colleges for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its rankings of the 25 Best Christian Colleges for 2022.

There are some excellent options for students looking for a college experience rooted in Christianity.

Prior to its largely non-denominational transformation, higher education began with Christian education. Today, Christianity is a highly diverse and multifaceted religion with hundreds of denominations—and the landscape of Christian colleges in the U.S. reflects that.

"There is so much variety when it comes to Christian colleges," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "Small, large, online, in-person, liberal arts, research, professional education,… The options are plentiful for students looking for a college experience rooted in faith."

To determine the Best Christian Colleges, College Consensus editors started with a list of schools that had a public mission of providing an explicitly Christian education. The results of the most respected college ranking systems were then combined with thousands of student reviews to provide a holistic picture of the Christian college landscape.

The Top 10 Best Christian Colleges for 2022 are:

College of the Ozarks Whitworth University Taylor University Calvin University Cedarville University Gordon College Messiah University Wheaton College Baylor University Pepperdine University

College Consensus has also ranked the 25 Best Online Christian Colleges .

"While many prefer a traditional in-person Christian college because of the campus experience, online Christian colleges still offer an education rooted in Christian faith but with the flexibility of online education," continues Jeremy Alder.

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

