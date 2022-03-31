ATLANTIC CASUALTY INSURANCE COMPANY EXPANSION DOUBLES FACILITY SIZE

GOLDSBORO, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company (ACIC) has added 30,000 square feet to its home office facility and has remodeled the existing space to accommodate the rapidly expanding company. The home office now has capacity for 261 associates with over 58,000 square feet of space. ACIC currently employs 260 nationwide with 135 in Goldsboro and with additional offices in Scottsdale, AZ; Richmond, VA; Glastonbury, CT and Raleigh NC. The company plans to add 90 new positions in 2022 and expects revenue to exceed $400 million.

A grand opening celebration was held Monday, March 28 for associates, local governmental officials, local businesses and other partners with tours of the facility and food trucks on the grounds. Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Wayne County, which assisted in funding the project through grants, were in attendance. Auto-Owners Insurance Company, the parent company, funded the majority of the project.

ACIC is an excess and surplus lines property and casualty insurance company providing commercial liability, property, marine and garage liability insurance to businesses all over the country. The company was started as Strickland Insurance Group, Inc. in 1969 by Robert W. Strickland, Brantley Strickland, his father and Gordon Farrell. Its current CEO, Bret Strickland is the third generation of the family to lead the company. ACIC was acquired by Auto-Owners Insurance Company in 2016.

View original content:

SOURCE Atlantic Casualty Insurance