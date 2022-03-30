Spectra7 Partners with Volex to Deliver Next Generation 800Gbps Data Center Interconnects

Volex will Offer Active Copper Cables with Spectra7's GC1122 GaugeChanger™ Chips

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that Volex will support next generation 800Gbps, 400Gbps, 200Gbps and 100Gbps Active Copper Cable (ACC) interconnects using Spectra7's new GC1122 GaugeChanger™ chips.

"Spectra7 has produced a compelling solution for 112G PAM4 signaling to address the dramatically increasing power and cost of data center interconnects," said Alan Huang, Sr Product Manager, Data Center Products at Volex. "We are seeing significant interest from hyperscale customers for 800 Gbps ACCs with Spectra7 technology and are pleased to be working with them."

"We are thrilled to have Volex as a collaborator for our 800Gbps GaugeChanger™ technology," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "They are an aggressive and proven high quality and high volume player in the hyperscale interconnect market."

The GC1122 is the latest addition to the GaugeChanger™ product line and extends the data rate from 56 to 112Gbps per lane. Since the GC1122 is analog and highly linear, dynamics such as line rate adjustment, multi-level signaling, intermittent line silence, transmit pre-emphasis or amplitude adjustment and receiver adaptivity are fully preserved.

GaugeChanger™ is an innovative technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics or DSP based retimed copper solutions. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ, 50 Gbps PAM-4 and 100 Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200, 400 and 800 Gbps.

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a global leader in integrated manufacturing for performance-critical applications and a supplier of power products. We serve a diverse range of markets and customers, with particular expertise in cable assemblies, higher-level assemblies, data center power and connectivity, electric vehicles, and consumer electricals. We are headquartered in the UK and operate from 18 manufacturing locations with a global workforce of over 6,400 employees across 21 countries. Our products are sold through our own locally based sales teams and through authorized distributor partners to Original Equipment Manufacturers ('OEMs') and Electronic Manufacturing Services ('EMS') companies worldwide. All of the products and services that we offer are integral to the increasingly complex digital world in which we live, providing power and connectivity from the most common household items to the most complex medical equipment. For more information, please visit www.volex.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated demonstrations of the Company's products at DesignCon 2022, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

