NSC, DEKRA Publish Safety Technology Roadmap to Help Protect Workers

White paper assists employers on their innovation journey to save lives.

ITASCA, Ill., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council, America's leading nonprofit safety advocate, released a new white paper today through its Work to Zero initiative titled Safety Technology Pilot and Implementation Roadmap: Making Innovation Accessible. Developed in partnership with DEKRA, the report highlights challenges to innovation and provides a roadmap to assist employers on their safety journey.

The National Safety Council is dedicated to eliminating the leading causes of preventable death and injury focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. (PRNewsfoto/National Safety Council) (PRNewswire)

"Having safety technology accessible to companies of all sizes is critical to reducing and eliminating workplace fatalities," said Paul Vincent, NSC executive vice president of the workplace practice. "The National Safety Council is doubling down on efforts like the Work to Zero initiative to help companies keep their workers safe by understanding the technology to enable them do so. Fatalities should never be the cost of doing business, and this report delivers a clear path for employers to embrace safety technologies, which will save lives."

Each year, nearly 5,000 workers are lost to preventable causes. Work to Zero aims to reverse this trend through the promise of technology, with the ultimate goal of eliminating workplace fatalities by 2050. This new report offers a four-stage roadmap with a series of continuous improvement actions for employers to follow for digital transformation, including:

Plan : determine the business goals for digital transformation.

Prepare : engage a group of digital champions and consider all elements of change management.

Evaluate : review proofs of concept and the return on investment for safety technology.

Innovate: revisit and engage all affected groups for technology and support readiness and launch implementation.

According to Dr. Mei-Li Lin, senior vice president for innovation, solution and partnership at DEKRA, "Organizations that invest in developing an innovative spirit as well as learn to be agile and resilient can reap the optimal benefit of what technology has to offer."

Funded by the McElhattan Foundation, Work to Zero is making innovation more accessible by helping employers explore the value of safety technology and how to determine an organization's readiness for adopting new technology solutions. Recently, Work to Zero also partnered with Safetytech Accelerator on a pilot program to mitigate risks around working at height through the use of technology.

To learn more about creating a safer workplace, register for the Work to Zero Summit & Expo in Louisville, Kentucky April 13-14, 2022. This landmark event brings together EHS, research and technology solution leaders to focus solely on the intersection of safety and emerging technology.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. The company currently employs around 44,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work, and home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety, security, and sustainability consultancy, testing, and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

About the McElhattan Foundation

The McElhattan Foundation was established in 1994 and for many years served as the charitable arm of Industrial Scientific Corporation, which was founded by K.E. McElhattan and his son, Kent McElhattan. It supported nonprofits on the local and national level. The Foundation's interest in preventing death and serious injury in the workplace stems from the family's company, Industrial Scientific Corporation, which manufactures life-saving gas-monitoring devices. The McElhattan family is deeply committed to ending death on the job by 2050.

