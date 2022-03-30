Hotel Ziggy Opens in the Heart of LA's Sunset Strip

A tribute to the rebellious spirit of the West Hollywood music scene, Hotel Ziggy pushes boundaries and celebrates differences

West Hollywood, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a destination where luxury, glamour and celebrity reign, a rebellious new neighbor has taken up residence in the heart of the Sunset Strip. The new Hotel Ziggy embraces differences and challenges conformity as a place that encourages guests and locals to come hang out and "just be who you are." The unpretentious design influenced by grit and rock 'n' roll features a modern counter-culture spin. Located next to Mondrian Los Angeles, Hotel Ziggy is the last standing rebel on the block.

Hotel Ziggy lobby in West Hollywood, Calif. (PRNewswire)

Fusing cocktail lounge, pizza joint, music venue and lobby, Hotel Ziggy invites hotel guests to check in at a sociable and engaging bar lined with hundreds of vinyl albums. A record player behind the front desk fills the communal space with music spanning every progressive genre. A retractable glass garage door partitions one end of the lobby, creating a versatile music venue called "Backbeat," which supports local musicians and invites them to come and share their sound in a new space to rise above the noise. Hotel Ziggy boasts the largest saltwater pool in West Hollywood, which is another platform to democratize music with live sets performed by up-and-coming DJs.

Layers of decoupaged walls and ceilings celebrate musicians of past and present. A collection of memorabilia includes framed legal documents highlighting decades of lawsuits between musicians, producers and streamers with the intent of asking the controversial question, "Who really owns the music?" Hotel Ziggy's goal is to trigger lively conversations and in doing so, connect people. Its position is clear for all to hear: "Free the music!"

"We created Ziggy to provoke stimulating and meaningful conversations with the intent to spark curiosity and playfully challenge perspectives. What better location than the Sunset Strip to celebrate the rebellious spirit of norm-breaking musicians who have changed how we live?" said Jon Bortz, Chief Hotel Imagineer at Pebblebrook Hotels. "Hotel Ziggy is located right down the street from the former sites of two world-famous music destinations: Tower Records and House of Blues. As these and other icons are now gone, a legacy here needs to be remembered. We push boundaries with our hotels, and we certainly did that with Ziggy."

Conceptualized by the international award-winning design team of Dawson Design Associates (DDA), every element of the space is designed to honor and support the rebellious and independent attitude of musicians' fight to be heard. Powerful street murals wrap the front exterior of the building, the courtyard surrounding the pool, and the main lobby spaces, together expressing the vitality and rebelliousness of the music scene. A comfortable and informal mix of modern and vintage furniture sits on top of rustic hardwood floors and worn oriental area rugs, creating a space designed to chill.

"It was vital that this hotel didn't take itself too seriously," said Andrea Sheehan, Founding Principle and Art Director at DDA. "We kept things simple so the art could speak for itself. We stripped away all previous attempts to make this quirky building look modern. Instead, we exposed its blemishes and embraced the awkward structure for what it was – authentic, just like our guests and the musicians we are celebrating."

In alignment with its "free the music" mantra, Hotel Ziggy offers guests access to a Shred Shed that includes electric and acoustic guitars, amps, records, record players, Walkmans and backpacks to use while finding inspiration in LA or sharing creativity with others. All are welcome to borrow, experiment, and share in the "free the music" movement.

In the playful spirit of LA's first iconic record store and precursor to the original Tower Records, Licorice Pizza, a casual dining concept named "B-side Pizza" fronts Sunset Boulevard. The pizza joint harkens back to mid-century carhops with an old school pick-up window that allows locals to order to-go with concierge service and style. A custom neon-wrapped 9-inch vinyl album solidifies the retro theme.

Hotel Ziggy is available to book now with rates from $299 per night. For more information, visit www.hotelziggy.com or follow @hotelziggy on Instagram and Twitter.

About Dawson Design Associates, Inc.

Established in Seattle, Washington in 1987 by Andrea Dawson Sheehan, Dawson Design Associates is a full-service interior design and interior architecture firm specializing in renovations, repositionings and new construction in the hospitality industry. DDA's mission is to design hotels that are recognized for their creative and distinctive styles and proven by their success and profitability. The firm is consistently ranked amongst the top design firms in the world and maintains a constantly growing list of awards and international press. For additional information, please visit www.dawsondesignassociates.com.

About Springboard Hospitality

For more than 30 years, Springboard Hospitality, previously known as OLS Hotels & Resorts, has transformed people, properties, and communities as a leader in the hospitality industry managing and developing innovative boutique and branded properties throughout the U.S. With dual offices in Honolulu and Los Angeles, Springboard operates more than 38 properties across 10 states. Led by technology entrepreneur Ben Rafter, Springboard specializes in using analytics and technology with its Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) to ensure properties are optimizing return on investment. The company offers a full spectrum of hotel services with expertise in creative management, marketing, sales, revenue management, food and beverage and more. The Springboard Hospitality team is committed to going above and beyond with high-touch, personalized service in every aspect of its operations, from its interactions with guests to its relationships with owners. For more information, visit www.springboardhospitality.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.

