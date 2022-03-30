The Giving Block Launches Premium Institutional Service to Meet Institutions' Growing And Complex Crypto Donations Needs

Mike McLean, Former Fidelity Charitable Director of Investment Operations and Program Management, Named as Head of The Giving Block Institutional

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Giving Block , the leading crypto philanthropy platform for nonprofit organizations and individual donors, today announced the launch of The Giving Block Institutional to meet the unique needs of institutional clients with fully-customizable solutions that empower them to deliver best-in-class cryptocurrency experiences. Due to an increase in demand from institutional organizations interested in accepting cryptocurrency charitable contributions, The Giving Block has assembled a dedicated team to focus on developing specialized products and solutions for Donor Advised Funds (DAFs), Foundations, and other complex charitable organizations.

The Giving Block has tapped Mike McLean as Head of The Giving Block Institutional. Prior to joining The Giving Block, McLean spent seven years at Fidelity Charitable as Director of Investment Operations and Program Management where he managed oversight of private asset contributions, cryptocurrency, alternative investments and trading operations. In 2015, McLean partnered with Fidelity's Center for Applied Technology to build and launch the first cryptocurrency offering for donor advised funds, which he continued to oversee through 2021.

"As the crypto philanthropy sector continues its remarkable growth to support nonprofits across every charitable sector, we recognized a gap in the market for services dedicated to meet the unique needs of institutional organizations," said Alex Wilson, Co-Founder, The Giving Block. "Today's launch of The Giving Block Institutional and the appointment of Mike McLean as its head will help institutions manage crypto donation complexities by providing a superior level of service that is secure, compliant, and easily implemented."

Crypto philanthropy has been challenging for institutions to date, as they are faced with increased regulatory considerations when accepting and reporting on charitable contributions, and many of them are working with a mix of donors and advisors who may require a custom solution or specialized knowledge. Accordingly, The Giving Block Institutional's services will include bespoke solutions for large or special handling transactions, API integration with existing contribution workflows, and consultative engagements to help client-facing advisors with crypto conversations and planning sessions.

The Giving Block Institutional enables the acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a charitable contribution in a secure and compliant manner with the option to immediately convert cryptocurrency to U.S. dollars, saving organizations time and money in the process. Its institutional-grade infrastructure provides for robust trade execution and risk reduction through ongoing monitoring of transactions offered by an experienced team, backed by white-glove customer support.

The Giving Block is dedicated to unlocking the full philanthropic impact of crypto by empowering nonprofit organizations to securely and compliantly accept cryptocurrency donations, and enabling individuals to easily give crypto to their favorite charities worldwide. The Giving Block supports donations in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 70 popular cryptocurrencies as well as micro-cap cryptocurrencies through its Private Client Services offering.

Whether an institution seeks to make contributions to its favorite nonprofit organization or accept donations, The Giving Block Institutional will provide services and expertise to help them manage those needs and deliver solutions for their charitable crypto clients. For more information, please visit The Giving Block Institutional .

About The Giving Block:

Founded in 2018, The Giving Block is turning Crypto Philanthropy into one of the greatest forces for good on the planet, by making cryptocurrency fundraising easy for nonprofits while empowering donors to give Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to their favorite causes. The company currently enables more than 1,200 mission-driven organizations, charities, universities, and faith-based organizations of all sizes to accept cryptocurrency donations and helps them maximize their fundraising outcomes with strategic consulting and personal support. Learn more and discover why cryptocurrency is the fastest growing donation method for Millennial and Gen-Z donors, at TheGivingBlock.com .

