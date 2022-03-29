Mortgage Brokerage Franchise Network Honored at National Awards Ceremony

Motto Franchising, LLC celebrates the network's top business performers and leaders at the annual Motto MILE Summit in Houston

DENVER, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage held its fifth annual awards ceremony during its 2022 Motto Mortgage Innovation and Loan Excellence Summit (MILE) last week at the JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria. The Motto Mortgage Awards & Recognition Program recognizes outstanding achievements, exceptional service, leadership and high productivity.

"2021 was a year of astonishing growth for the Motto Mortgage brand and that is a testament to the hard work, dedication and pure grit of the entire Motto network," said Ward Morrison, president and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC. "From reaching nearly $3.5 billion in closed loan volume to helping almost 13,000 individuals and families realize their homeownership dreams last year, there are countless reasons to celebrate our network's accomplishments. Big congratulations to all this year's award winners!"

"Winning the Outstanding New Office award is a major accomplishment for our team, and we couldn't have done it without the ongoing support of the Motto Network," said Tracy Holtsclaw, broker owner of Motto Mortgage Home Group. "We had past origination experience but never thought in our wildest dreams we'd ever attempt to own a mortgage brokerage. Motto was instrumental in giving us the tools necessary to make us successful by offering a structured startup with continued support and direction including marketing, compliance, advice, and branding, which is HUGE. There is so much opportunity for growth within the Motto network and from here, the sky is the limit."

A total of 324 awards were presented to the Motto network, including:

"Our team is deeply committed to giving back to our community and we are extremely honored to be named this year's Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger Champion," said Paul Boone, broker owner of Motto Mortgage Signature Plus. "We participated in multiple food drives in 2021, and we had immense support and participation from the local community and our business partners. With their support, we were able to help many families in need in the Volusia county community. We would like to give a special thanks to Marcy Downey with the Motto Mortgage Signature Plus team for leading the charge with these initiatives. In addition, we truly appreciate the support from the Motto network – we always had the resources we needed, and they are always there to support us. We are looking forward to another extremely successful year."

The 2022 MILE awards ceremony was made possible thanks to the evening's sponsor, Total Expert, a leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. Throughout the three-day event, attendees heard keynotes from industry leaders including renowned mortgage speaker and creator of the "Mortgage Champions" training guide, Dale Vermillion; mortgage trainer, coach and educator, Andrew Connor; founder and CEO of "The Defining Difference" and creator of the Millionaire Mortgage Club, Cindy Ertman; and David Luna, president of Mortgage Educators and Compliance and a NMLS-approved education provider.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 175 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

