iCIMS Acquires Candidate.ID to bring Marketing Automation to Talent Acquisition

The talent cloud company redefines recruitment marketing with cutting-edge candidate insight and talent engagement technology

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced the acquisition of Candidate.ID, the award-winning marketing automation software built for talent acquisition. Candidate.ID enables recruiting teams to hyper-target best fit, most engaged candidates with unique lead scoring and automated marketing campaigns. Together, iCIMS and Candidate.ID are redefining recruitment marketing.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com. (PRNewsfoto/iCIMS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Candidate.ID is one of the most exciting companies in talent acquisition" - Madeline Laurano , founder, Aptitude Research

"Candidate.ID is one of the most exciting companies in talent acquisition – they're leading the way in marketing automation and CRM," said Madeline Laurano, founder, Aptitude Research. "To add this functionality to the iCIMS Talent Cloud is really powerful, and iCIMS is now equipped to lead the market through the next generation of recruitment marketing."

Today's talent teams are strapped and dealing with recruiter burnout, inability to hire at scale and undelivered technology promises – all while needing to hire more quality candidates, faster than ever before. In fact, new iCIMS data shows that job openings are up 44%, while job applications are flat, compared to January 2021. This means fewer candidates are available to fill more open positions. At the same time, candidates expect more from prospective employers, including personalized communications that leverage modern tools like video, social media and text messaging. iCIMS is addressing these tough market conditions and new challenges customers are facing with continued innovation and cutting edge, advanced solutions in the end-to-end iCIMS Talent Cloud.

"From my time leading Marketo, I know firsthand the transformational power of marketing automation," said Steve Lucas, CEO, iCIMS. "We're the first company to bring that power at scale to the world of recruiting with Candidate.ID."

With Candidate.ID, iCIMS customers will be able to "know" and qualify talent better with unique lead scoring, improve their efficiency by reengaging their existing database of candidates and deliver more at scale with automated, personalized recruitment marketing campaigns. By engaging the highest converting candidates at scale, talent acquisition teams can dramatically reduce their cost and time to fill key positions.

Candidate.ID automates repetitive candidate engagement tasks and allows talent professionals to personalize and manage multi-step candidate engagement workflows with customizable omni-channel campaigns where today's candidates are living. Recruiters can see in real time which candidates are engaged, measure their intent and focus on those who are the most engaged and the best fit for the role.

"When we started Candidate.ID five years ago, we were on a mission to solve real recruitment challenges with marketing automation software," said Adam Gordon, CEO, Candidate.ID. "Our marketing workflows automatically adapt with every candidate click to deliver unique, personalized experiences, while generating data which enables recruiters to be more productive. With iCIMS, our shared vision will enable us to accelerate the adoption of marketing automation technology, for the benefit of recruiters, candidates and hiring managers around the world."

Candidate.ID was founded in 2016 by Adam Gordon and Scot McRae and is based in Glasgow, Scotland. Candidate.ID's investors included Blackfinch Ventures, Crowdcube and several leading industry experts.

For more information visit www.icims.com and join the webinar on April 19 by registering here.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

About Candidate.ID

Candidate.ID is a Glasgow-based award-winning recruitment technology start-up founded in 2016. The company offers a new and unique product within the recruitment technology ecosystem that provides marketing automation software for talent acquisition professionals. Candidate.ID's mission is to upgrade talent acquisition for candidates, hiring managers and recruiters, with marketing automation. For more information, visit www.candidateid.com.

Media Contacts

Carlee Capawana, iCIMS

Carlee.capawana@icims.com

908-947-6572

Lindsay Miller, Candidate.ID

lindsay.miller@candidateid.com

+44 (0) 7763148083

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.