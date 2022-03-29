Health-Ade Adds a New Classic Flavor: Berry Lemonade

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , the makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, announces a classic new flavor to their national offerings, Berry Lemonade Health-Ade Kombucha .

Continuing its push for tasty and fun beverage reverie, Health-Ade has created a new summer-inspired brew that is flavored with organic, cold-pressed blueberries and raspberries and infused with ice cold lemonade to offer a thirst-quenching kombucha that everyone can love. Health-Ade's Berry Lemonade inspires nostalgia that harkens back to long summer days and all the things that make the season so special: rocket pops, roadside stands, and fresh-picked berries. This new flavor will have you reminiscing about summertime, and with Berry Lemonade in hand, summer is attainable year-round.

"Nothing says summer quite like lemonade which is why we are excited to add Berry Lemonade to our delicious offerings," says Daina Trout, co-founder and Chief Mission Officer of Health-Ade. "Lemonade is consistently a flavor that our consumers ask us to create. When we make the decision to add something new to our product assortment, we want to make sure we will not only create a delicious new kombucha that Health-Ade fans have come to expect but that we can also look to reach new audiences that might not know what kombucha is or think it is not for them. With a tasty and familiar flavor such as Berry Lemonade, we know that both current and new fans will be delighted."

Health-Ade's Berry Lemonade Kombucha enjoyed a sneak peek at Expo West, the world's largest natural foods show, where it was sampled to thousands and instantly became a fan favorite. The tasty new flavor will continue to shine this spring and summer, with consumer sampling kicking off with the highly anticipated return of Coachella and continuing through the summer months at cultural events and festivals across the country.

The return to consumer sampling events is part of Health-Ade's dedication to raise awareness about the importance of gut health to a broad audience. Our gut does a whole lot more than digest, it also plays a huge role in managing stress, immunity, skin, energy, mood and feelings. Consumers are certainly interested in gut health as the search term has seen a 600% increase in search volume in recent years (Google Trends, 2016-2021). By adding new and approachable flavors to the Health-Ade offering and showing up at cultural happenings, the brand hopes to make probiotic foods and gut health education accessible to more people.

Health-Ade recently introduced Pineapple Creamsicle as part of its seasonal SKUs and now Berry Lemonade will be part of their permanent flavor offerings. The new flavor will be available in March nationwide in retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Target and Kroger and available on its ecommerce platform.

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut-health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 45,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target and more in 16oz single serve bottles (MSRP: $3.99) and 48oz sizes at (MSRP: $8.99). The brand's growing roster of offerings now includes Health-Ade Pop, a low sugar prebiotic soda, Health-Ade Plus, an adaptogenic kombucha line, and Health-Ade Cocktail Mixers, designed for a low sugar, mixologist-quality cocktail solution at home. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's standard for probiotics, which many food and beverage products on the market today fail to meet.

