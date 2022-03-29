CKE Restaurants Names Brandon Turner Chief Financial Officer

Turner's Experience Beneficial to Company's Growth Transformation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants, Inc., owner, operator and franchisor of Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, announced today the appointment of Brandon Turner as chief financial officer. Turner's well rounded executive leadership expertise in finance, franchising, operations, supply chain and strategy will benefit CKE as it continues to execute its growth transformation.

"We are excited to welcome Brandon to our talented Leadership Team. His entrepreneurial spirit, strong finance focus and results orientation will be perfect complements to our team," said Chief Executive Officer Ned Lyerly. "Brandon's proven track record in dynamic, multi-unit food service environments will be on display as we build on our momentum and create value for stakeholders in our business."

Most recently, Turner served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Hero Bread, a food tech start-up. He has deep experience working in franchised multi-branded, omni-channel restaurant businesses. As CFO at Caribou Company Inc., he oversaw finance operations for five brands – Caribou Coffee, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Bruegger's Bagels, Noah's New York Bagels and Manhattan Bagel Company – including company owned, franchised and non-traditional locations. His prior experience includes progressive leadership roles with Quiznos Subs, School of Rock and investment banking organizations.

"I am excited to work with franchisees and restaurant operators to build on the successful track record of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. My role is in service to those who serve our guests, and I look forward to contributing to the team as we continue to grow value for our stakeholders," said Turner.

Turner has an MBA from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College in New York.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

