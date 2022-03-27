Lights Off at Sands China's Integrated Resorts for Earth Hour 2022

14 consecutive years of support

MACAO, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. observed Earth Hour 2022 at its properties Saturday, turning off exterior lights and non-essential indoor lights for one hour in support of the annual global event. It is the company's 14th straight year joining businesses and individuals around the world in the lights-off activity, with all Sands China properties taking part: Sands® Macao; The Venetian® Macao; The Plaza® Macao featuring Four Seasons; The Parisian Macao; and The Londoner® Macao, comprising The Londoner Hotel, Londoner Court, St. Regis, Conrad, and Sheraton.

Sands China properties turn off exterior lights and non-essential indoor lights for one hour March 26 during Earth Hour 2022, joining businesses and individuals around the world to increase climate change awareness. (PRNewswire)

Earth Hour was founded in 2007 with a goal of raising awareness of climate change by encouraging eco-conscious individuals, communities, households and businesses around the world to turn off their lights for one hour.

Besides participating in Earth Hour, Sands China has been taking the initiative since 2013 to observe Earth Hour each month. The company's resorts turn off exterior lights, signage and marquees for one hour on the first Tuesday of each month, in an effort to maximise the positive environmental effects of the energy-saving movement.

Sean McCreery, senior vice president of resort operations for Sands China Ltd., said: "Sands China is very pleased to be supporting Earth Hour for 14 years running. Raising consciousness is a crucial first step in prompting people to take action against climate change, and Earth Hour remains one of the most visible global initiatives in that regard. Besides the very real effects of reducing energy consumption, Earth Hour, along with our properties' monthly observances, are an important reminder that all of us have a significant role to play in living and promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle and operating environmentally responsible businesses."

Since 2019, Sands China's varied sustainability measures have resulted in 26 Million kWh of annualized energy savings to date.

In 2021 alone, Sands China's environmentally responsible achievements included:

275 gigajoules of renewable energy generated by solar thermal hybrid system

909,000 kWh energy saved

More than 99% LED lighting used across Sands China's properties

US$1.95 million invested in energy-efficiency projects

40,000 MWh International renewable energy certificates purchased

Over 4,000 eco-friendly actions

Absolute Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions decreased 32% compared to a 2018 baseline (including impacts from the pandemic)

Started installation of high-temperature heat pump at The Plaza Macao, replacing the need for liquid petroleum gas boilers

Enhancements to central control and management systems at The Venetian Macao, with improvements across all properties planned over the next few years; upgrades to unique systems that can be connected and pave the way for more advanced intelligence and automation

Teams members purchased LED lighting products and recycled light bulbs during two-week Energy Saving Roadshow in support of World Environment Day 2021

Sands China's awards and recognitions in 2021 included:

All hotels at Sands China properties hold a Macao Green Hotel Gold Award: Sands Macao, The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, Four Seasons, Sheraton, Conrad, St. Regis, and The Londoner Macao

Listing in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for DJSI Asia Pacific

Ranked 9th in 6th Hong Kong Business Sustainability Index (HKBSI)

Ranked 8th in 2nd Greater Bay Area Business Sustainability Index (GBABSI)

Ranked 17th in 1st Greater China Business Sustainability Index (GCBSI)

Ranked 9th in 1st Hotel Business Sustainability Index (Hotel BSI)

Listing in FTSE4Good Index Series

Sands China's environmental sustainability efforts are part of the Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy of parent company Las Vegas Sands Corp. Sands ECO360 is designed to utilise measures like energy saving, resource recycling, conservation and community engagement in order to help minimise the company's environmental impact and lead the way in sustainable building development and resort operations. More information about the programme is available at https://www.sands.com/responsibility/planet/#our-program-sands-eco360.

