SandboxAQ and Mount Sinai Health System Collaborate on Data Protection

NEW YORK and PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox AQ, an enterprise SaaS company leveraging quantum tech and AI, announced today a collaboration with Mount Sinai Health System to launch Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions, a broad security technology solution to protect patient data against current and future cybersecurity threats.

Sandbox has developed SaaS-based enterprise modules that incorporate the latest encryption protocol standards recently ratified by NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology). Through Sandbox AQ, Mount Sinai Health System will incorporate PQC protocols into its network to provide increased security for millions of customers and their sensitive data.

"Our collaboration with Sandbox AQ propels our security and technology strategies forward, enabling us to deliver advanced, secure cutting-edge products to our patients," said Kristin Myers, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Information Technology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "Protecting patient data against cyber threats is incredibly important to us."

"Quantum technology will quickly render today's RSA-based encryption obsolete, which is why it's imperative that we protect the world's sensitive data now against the next generation of cyberattacks," said Jack D. Hidary, CEO of Sandbox AQ, which officially launched today. "Mount Sinai is one of the first healthcare systems planning to implement PQC protocols into its health network to protect its customers and transform its business. We look forward to collaborating with them on this project."

About SandboxAQ

Sandbox AQ is an enterprise SaaS company delivering solutions at the nexus of quantum tech and AI. Based in Palo Alto, the inspiration for Sandbox AQ and some of the team originated at Alphabet Inc. in 2016. Sandbox AQ launched as an independent, venture-backed entity in 2022. For more information visit www.sandboxaq.com.

About Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. We advance medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 free-standing joint-venture centers; more than 410 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and among the top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Urology, and Rehabilitation. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" among the country's best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked among the Top 20 nationally for ophthalmology. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek's "The World's Best Smart Hospitals" ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside as top 20 globally, and "The World's Best Specialized Hospitals" ranks Mount Sinai Heart as No. 1 in New York and No. 4 globally and the Division of Gastroenterology as No. 3 globally, and the Division of Pulmonary Medicine as No. 6 globally. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

